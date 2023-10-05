Trending
Science News
Oct. 5, 2023 / 3:39 AM

SpaceX launches another batch of 22 Starlink satellites into space

By Darryl Coote

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Thursday launched a Flacon 9 rocket into space with a payload of 22 Starlink satellites.

The vehicle launched at 1:36 a.m. EDT Thursday from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch window had opened at 10:45 p.m., but liftoff occurred after several delays, with no reason given though earlier Wednesday SpaceX reported that weather was only 50% favorable for liftoff.

SpaceX confirmed on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that 22 satellites were deployed into low-Earth orbit where they will join Starlink's growing constellation of some 5,000 orbitals that provide high-speed, low-latency Internet worldwide.

The first-stage booster, which was on its eight flight, returned to Earth where it landed upon SpaceX's Just Read the Instructions droneship that was awaiting its arrival in the Atlantic Ocean.

Latest Headlines

NOAA awards $20M to research harmful algal blooms
Science News // 1 day ago
NOAA awards $20M to research harmful algal blooms
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced $20.1 million in funding Tuesday to monitor and research harmful algal blooms along U.S. coastal waters and in the Great Lakes.
NASA to begin critical testing of updated engines for future Artemis missions
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA to begin critical testing of updated engines for future Artemis missions
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- NASA will begin the critical testing of updated engines for its Space Launch System rocket on Thursday, starting with turning power levels up to 111%, as the space agency prepares for future Artemis missions to the Moon.
James Webb telescope captures planet-like structures in Orion Nebula
Science News // 2 days ago
James Webb telescope captures planet-like structures in Orion Nebula
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency released new photos on Monday of the Orion Nebula taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
SpaceX launches 22 new Starlink satellites into space
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches 22 new Starlink satellites into space
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- SpaceX continued its record pace of space launches late Friday night as it sent 22 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit from Florida's Canaveral Space Force Station.
Google Doodle marks happiness psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi's birthday
Science News // 5 days ago
Google Doodle marks happiness psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi's birthday
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle celebrates Mihály Csíkszentmihályi, the Hungarian-American psychologist who studied the science of happiness, on his 89th birthday.
Broadcasters should avoid 'problematic' shots of alcohol covering sporting events, researchers say
Science News // 6 days ago
Broadcasters should avoid 'problematic' shots of alcohol covering sporting events, researchers say
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Broadcasters providing news coverage of sporting events should avoid "problematic" shots of fans drinking alcohol, a team of researchers said Thursday.
Gene therapy may restore mobility after spinal cord injury, animal study finds
Science News // 1 week ago
Gene therapy may restore mobility after spinal cord injury, animal study finds
Gene therapy has restored mobility in mice with completely severed spinal cords, researchers report.
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio returns to Earth after record 371 days in space
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio returns to Earth after record 371 days in space
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Frank Rubio emerged from the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft Wednesday in Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, ending his record-setting 371-day space mission.
NASA recovers samples from Bennu asteroid, OSIRIS-REx on to asteroid Apophis
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA recovers samples from Bennu asteroid, OSIRIS-REx on to asteroid Apophis
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A 250-gram dust sample from the Bennu asteroid, collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, landed on Earth on Sunday.
FAA proposes rule to reduce space debris as SpaceX launches 22 satellites into orbit
Science News // 1 week ago
FAA proposes rule to reduce space debris as SpaceX launches 22 satellites into orbit
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 22 satellites for its Starlink "constellation" into low-Earth orbit late Saturday night as the Federal Aviation Administration proposed a new rule to reduce space debris from commercial flights.
