Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 2, 2023 / 12:45 PM

WHO recommends second vaccine against malaria

By Clyde Hughes
Undated photo of World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the announcement of a new vaccine for malaria on Monday. File Photo by World Health Organization/Twitter
Undated photo of World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the announcement of a new vaccine for malaria on Monday. File Photo by World Health Organization/Twitter

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization on Monday recommended a new vaccine for malaria, the mosquito-borne disease, which continues to plague the African region and kills nearly 500,000 children annually.

The recommendation adds the R21/Matrix-M to the RTS,S/AS01 vaccine that was recommended by the WHO in 2021 but faces high demand despite limited supply.

Advertisement

Both vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective in preventing malaria in children and the WHO said when implemented broadly, the two vaccines could have a "high public health impact," boosting supply to benefit all children living in high-risk malaria areas.

"As a malaria researcher, I used to dream of the day we would have a safe and effective vaccine against malaria," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement. "Now we have two. Demand for the RTS,S vaccine far exceeds supply, so this second vaccine is a vital additional tool to protect more children faster, and to bring us closer to our vision of a malaria-free future."

Read More

The WHO said the R21 vaccine reduced symptomatic cases of malaria by 75% during the 12 months following a 3-dose series, showing high efficacy when administered just before high transmission season.

Advertisement

It also was expected to perform similarly to the RTS,S vaccine and is cost-effective at a price of $2-$4 per dose.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with malaria often experience fever, chills, and flu-like illness and if left untreated could lead to severe complications and death.

In 2020, an estimated 241 million cases of malaria occurred worldwide and 627,000 people died, mostly children in sub-Saharan Africa. About 2,000 cases of malaria are diagnosed in the United States each year.

WHO also issued recommendations on the advice of SAGE for new vaccines for dengue and meningitis, along with an immunization schedule and product recommendations for COVID-19.

Latest Headlines

James Webb telescope captures planet-like structures in Orion Nebula
Science News // 3 hours ago
James Webb telescope captures planet-like structures in Orion Nebula
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency released new photos on Monday of the Orion Nebula taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
SpaceX launches 22 new Starlink satellites into space
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches 22 new Starlink satellites into space
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- SpaceX continued its record pace of space launches late Friday night as it sent 22 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit from Florida's Canaveral Space Force Station.
Google Doodle marks happiness psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi's birthday
Science News // 3 days ago
Google Doodle marks happiness psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi's birthday
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle celebrates Mihály Csíkszentmihályi, the Hungarian-American psychologist who studied the science of happiness, on his 89th birthday.
Broadcasters should avoid 'problematic' shots of alcohol covering sporting events, researchers say
Science News // 3 days ago
Broadcasters should avoid 'problematic' shots of alcohol covering sporting events, researchers say
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Broadcasters providing news coverage of sporting events should avoid "problematic" shots of fans drinking alcohol, a team of researchers said Thursday.
Gene therapy may restore mobility after spinal cord injury, animal study finds
Science News // 5 days ago
Gene therapy may restore mobility after spinal cord injury, animal study finds
Gene therapy has restored mobility in mice with completely severed spinal cords, researchers report.
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio returns to Earth after record 371 days in space
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio returns to Earth after record 371 days in space
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Frank Rubio emerged from the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft Wednesday in Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, ending his record-setting 371-day space mission.
NASA recovers samples from Bennu asteroid, OSIRIS-REx on to asteroid Apophis
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA recovers samples from Bennu asteroid, OSIRIS-REx on to asteroid Apophis
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A 250-gram dust sample from the Bennu asteroid, collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, landed on Earth on Sunday.
FAA proposes rule to reduce space debris as SpaceX launches 22 satellites into orbit
Science News // 1 week ago
FAA proposes rule to reduce space debris as SpaceX launches 22 satellites into orbit
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 22 satellites for its Starlink "constellation" into low-Earth orbit late Saturday night as the Federal Aviation Administration proposed a new rule to reduce space debris from commercial flights.
Astronomers say carbon dioxide on Jupiter's moon Europa likely originated in ocean
Science News // 1 week ago
Astronomers say carbon dioxide on Jupiter's moon Europa likely originated in ocean
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows carbon dioxide on a region of Jupiter's moon Europa, suggesting it potentially could harbor conditions suitable for life.
Identification of gene mutation linked to esophageal cancer may help those at risk
Science News // 1 week ago
Identification of gene mutation linked to esophageal cancer may help those at risk
Researchers have found a gene mutation linked to esophageal cancer, which could lead to better prevention and treatment strategies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX launches 22 new Starlink satellites into space
SpaceX launches 22 new Starlink satellites into space
James Webb telescope captures planet-like structures in Orion Nebula
James Webb telescope captures planet-like structures in Orion Nebula
Google Doodle marks happiness psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi's birthday
Google Doodle marks happiness psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi's birthday
Broadcasters should avoid 'problematic' shots of alcohol covering sporting events, researchers say
Broadcasters should avoid 'problematic' shots of alcohol covering sporting events, researchers say
Gene therapy may restore mobility after spinal cord injury, animal study finds
Gene therapy may restore mobility after spinal cord injury, animal study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement