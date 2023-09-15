Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Sept. 15, 2023 / 2:24 PM

Kazakhstan Soyuz launch sends 2 Russians, American to space station

By Patrick Hilsman
Two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut departed for a mission to the International Space Station on Friday aboard a Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut departed for a mission to the International Space Station on Friday aboard a Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a trip to the International Space Station aboard a Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft Friday.

The spacecraft was launched atop a Soyuz 2.1a booster rocket at 11:44 a.m. from the Cosmodrome's Site 31/6 and is expected to dock at the International Space Station at 2:56 p.m. EDT.

Advertisement

Hatch opening is scheduled for 4:45 p.m.

Russian cosmonauts Nikolai Chub and Oleg Kononenko joined NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara on the mission, which officially is called Expedition 70.

Read More

Kononenko, who flew on four previous ISS missions, currently holds the record for the longest time spent in space cumulatively, with 736 days total.

Cosmonauts and astronauts from previous expeditions were forced to delay their return to Earth because of a coolant leak in a previous Soyuz capsule.

Due to the return to Earth having been delayed, American astronaut Frank Rubio, who arrived at the ISS in September 2022, will break the record for the longest continuous time spend in space by a U.S. astronaut, with the return trip being planned for Sept. 27 at the earliest.

Advertisement

The scheduled return date means Rubio will have spent more than a calendar year in space continuously, a first for an American astronaut.

On Tuesday, NASA commemorated Rubio's record with the previous U.S. record holder Mark Vande Hei.

"Astronaut Mark Vande Hei 'passes the torch' to astronaut Frank Rubio, who just beat his record for the single longest U.S. spaceflight. Rubio's extended stay aboard the space station helps us see how the human body reacts to microgravity and informs future missions to deep space," NASA posted on X Tuesday.

The launch was streamed live by NASA TV.

Latest Headlines

2023 saw hottest average summer temperatures ever recorded, NASA says
Science News // 21 hours ago
2023 saw hottest average summer temperatures ever recorded, NASA says
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- NASA said Thursday summer 2023 was Earth's hottest ever recorded, based on records going back to 1880. The summer temperatures this year averaged 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the summers between 1951 and 1980.
NASA appoints director of UAP research to investigate mysterious flying objects
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA appoints director of UAP research to investigate mysterious flying objects
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Thursday NASA will appoint a director of UAP research to oversee the space agency's probe of the origins of unidentified anomalous phenomena, commonly known as UFO's.
NASA approves crew for Axiom's third private mission to space station
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA approves crew for Axiom's third private mission to space station
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- NASA has approved a four-person crew for the third Axiom mission, which is intended to launch no sooner than January 2024.
Invasive red fire ant spotted in Europe for first time, researchers say
Science News // 3 days ago
Invasive red fire ant spotted in Europe for first time, researchers say
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The red imported fire ant, classified as one of the worst and costliest invasive alien species in the world, has been spotted in Europe for the first time, researchers warned Monday.
Telestat, SpaceX announce agreement to launch satellites
Science News // 4 days ago
Telestat, SpaceX announce agreement to launch satellites
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Satellite operator Telestat announced on Monday that it has signed a deal with SpaceX to carry 18 of its Lightspeed satellites into low Earth orbit starting in 2026.
United Launch Alliance launches Atlas V rocket on defense mission
Science News // 5 days ago
United Launch Alliance launches Atlas V rocket on defense mission
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance sent its Atlas V rocket into space Sunday morning as part of a joint mission with the U.S. Space Force and National Reconnaissance Office to "improve space domain awareness."
SpaceX successfully launches 22 Starlink satellites
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX successfully launches 22 Starlink satellites
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX has successfully launched a group of 22 Starlink satellites from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
FAA orders upgrades after finishing probe into failed SpaceX Starship launch
Science News // 1 week ago
FAA orders upgrades after finishing probe into failed SpaceX Starship launch
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX says it has learned "numerous lessons" from its failed Starship launch in April as the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday announced it has completed its investigation into the launch.
Study of millions of couples debunks adage that opposites attract
Science News // 6 days ago
Study of millions of couples debunks adage that opposites attract
There's an adage that in romantic relationships, opposites attract. Now, a large, new study confirms that just like many old sayings, it's wrong.
Japan launches space rocket, moon lander following weather delays
Science News // 1 week ago
Japan launches space rocket, moon lander following weather delays
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency successfully launched its X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission Wednesday after the mission's planned Aug. 27 launch was scrubbed due to high winds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA appoints director of UAP research to investigate mysterious flying objects
NASA appoints director of UAP research to investigate mysterious flying objects
2023 saw hottest average summer temperatures ever recorded, NASA says
2023 saw hottest average summer temperatures ever recorded, NASA says
NASA approves crew for Axiom's third private mission to space station
NASA approves crew for Axiom's third private mission to space station
Invasive red fire ant spotted in Europe for first time, researchers say
Invasive red fire ant spotted in Europe for first time, researchers say
Study of millions of couples debunks adage that opposites attract
Study of millions of couples debunks adage that opposites attract
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement