SpaceX awaits FAA approval for Starship launch

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Elon Musk said Tuesday that SpaceX is ready to launch a second test flight of its Starship and awaits Federal Aviation Administration approval nearly five months after the first test in Texas exploded over the Gulf of Mexico.
The updated Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, was rolled out to the launching pad where it will wait for FAA approval before setting a new date for liftoff. In a second static fire test, all 33 of its new Raptor engines lit up, giving engineers hope for a better outcome from April.