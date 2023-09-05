Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Sept. 5, 2023 / 10:11 PM

Minorities more likely than White people to live behind subpar levies, study claims

By Adam Schrader
A man-made levee keeps the Mississippi River flood waters away from one side of the downtown Grafton Illinois business area on June 7, 2019. Minority groups including Hispanic and Native American communities are more likely than White people to live behind “subpar” levees, according to a study published Tuesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A man-made levee keeps the Mississippi River flood waters away from one side of the downtown Grafton Illinois business area on June 7, 2019. Minority groups including Hispanic and Native American communities are more likely than White people to live behind “subpar” levees, according to a study published Tuesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Minority groups including Hispanic and Native American communities are more likely than White people to live behind "subpar" levees, earthen embankments that protect against floodwaters, according to a study published Tuesday.

There are several thousand miles of levees in the United States, some of which date as far back as the 1700s when early settlers built them to protect crops. The levees were not designed to become critical infrastructure protecting the homes of millions of Americans.

Advertisement

Researchers with Tufts University and Mississippi State University found that there is "a substantially larger population of disadvantaged communities" living behind crumbling levees, according to their study published in the open-access journal Earth's Future.

"Flooding patterns are exacerbated by anthropogenic climate change in several regions, posing a significant risk to the economy, safety and well-being of the nation," the journal article reads.

Read More

"The evolving risk of flooding is shown to disproportionately affect historically underserved and socially vulnerable communities."

Minority groups are more likely to live in low-lying areas with poor drainage systems, exposing their homes to flooding.

The researchers calculated percent disparity rates for different groups to draw their conclusions.

Percent disparity is a measure used to express the difference between the values of two groups. In the study, the disparity represents the percentage of each vulnerable group of interest in the leveed area relative to non-leveed area within the same geographic level.

Advertisement

For instance, to determine the disparity of a Black population in one state, the researchers would subtract the number of Black people living in a non-leveed area from the number of Black people living in a leveed area in the same location. The researchers would then divide that number by the number of Black people in the non-leveed area and multiply by 100 to generate the percentage.

Those figures can then be compared with other groups to evaluate what groups are more likely to have homes in flood zones behind such levees.

Hispanic people had the highest disparity rate of any minority group, 40%, at the national level though Black populations had higher disparities in the Midwest and Southeast.

"The Northeast and West had the most unequal representation in leveed communities, with 57% and 51% overrepresentation of disadvantaged groups behind levees, respectively," the researchers said in a news release.

The researchers also ran correlation statistics and found that leveed areas with a large share of self-identified Hispanics also tend to have higher levels of poverty.

"This is not a simple problem," lead author Farshid Vahedifard admitted in a statement. "No matter how much money you have, you can't just say, 'Okay, now let's rebuild this.' The network is too extensive. But there are other ways we can reduce risk to these communities."

Advertisement

Vahedifard acknowledged that the 2022 Jobs Act championed by the administration of President Joe Biden earmarked $1.2 billion in funding for infrastructure to help minority communities, such as those with failing levees.

"No matter how much funding we get, there's greater need," Vahedifard said. "That's the main reason we have to identify our priority areas, the places at the greatest risk."

Latest Headlines

NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 returns to Earth with splashdown
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 returns to Earth with splashdown
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Crew-6 Dragon Spacecraft with four astronauts aboard splashed down early Monday, nearly 20 hours hours after it undocked from the International Space Station to being its return journey to Earth.
SpaceX makes record 62nd orbital launch, putting another 21 Starlink satellites into space
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX makes record 62nd orbital launch, putting another 21 Starlink satellites into space
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX late Sunday launched a Falcon 9 rocket topped with a payload of 21 Starlink satellites into space, setting a record 62 orbital missions by the company in a calendar year.
SpaceX launches new batch of Space Defense Agency missile tracking satellites
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches new batch of Space Defense Agency missile tracking satellites
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Space Development Agency's newest batch of tiny missile defense satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
India successfully launches first solar observatory mission
Science News // 3 days ago
India successfully launches first solar observatory mission
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- India successfully launched its first solar observatory satellite into low Earth orbit on Saturday, the nation's space agency announced.
Stormy Atlantic off Florida delays return of astronauts from space station
Science News // 4 days ago
Stormy Atlantic off Florida delays return of astronauts from space station
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The scheduled departure of Crew 6 astronauts from the International Space Station via SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour Saturday has been delayed due to severe weather conditions off the coast of Florida.
SpaceX sends 22 new Starlink satellites into orbit in 60th launch of 2023
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX sends 22 new Starlink satellites into orbit in 60th launch of 2023
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Twenty-two new Starlink Internet satellites started orbiting the Earth after a successful launch by SpaceX late Thursday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Notice a vivid sunset, sunrise this week? Here's how Idalia played a role
Science News // 5 days ago
Notice a vivid sunset, sunrise this week? Here's how Idalia played a role
Vivid sunset photos were aplenty on social media on Wednesday evening across parts of the mid-Atlantic, and sunrise photos filled social media for those who live in the Northeast on Thursday morning.
Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 56th flight, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab says
Science News // 5 days ago
Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 56th flight, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab says
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Ingenuity, the tiny helicopter that has far surpassed expectations on Mars, has completed its 56th flight, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab announced Thursday.
NASA discovers new structures in supernova
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA discovers new structures in supernova
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- NASA has released new images of a supernova that is located 168,000 light years away from Earth using the James Webb Space Telescope and has discovered previously undetected structures within it.
Electric eels hold clue to new way to stimulate human cells
Science News // 6 days ago
Electric eels hold clue to new way to stimulate human cells
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A chain reaction similar to how some eels generate electricity could be used in a novel biomedical way to stimulate cells in the human body, researchers at the University of Oxford said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX makes record 62nd orbital launch, putting another 21 Starlink satellites into space
SpaceX makes record 62nd orbital launch, putting another 21 Starlink satellites into space
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 returns to Earth with splashdown
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 returns to Earth with splashdown
SpaceX launches new batch of Space Defense Agency missile tracking satellites
SpaceX launches new batch of Space Defense Agency missile tracking satellites
Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 56th flight, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab says
Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 56th flight, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab says
SpaceX sends 22 new Starlink satellites into orbit in 60th launch of 2023
SpaceX sends 22 new Starlink satellites into orbit in 60th launch of 2023
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement