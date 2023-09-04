Advertisement
Science News
Sept. 4, 2023 / 1:11 AM

NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 returns to Earth with splashdown

By Darryl Coote & Don Jacobson
Time exposure of the plasma trail that the Crew Dragon spacecraft makes as it re-enters the atmosphere in the skies west of the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on Monday. The crew splashed down in the Atlantic to the Northeast of Jacksonville ending a six-month mission. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 2 | Time exposure of the plasma trail that the Crew Dragon spacecraft makes as it re-enters the atmosphere in the skies west of the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on Monday. The crew splashed down in the Atlantic to the Northeast of Jacksonville ending a six-month mission. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Crew-6 Dragon Spacecraft with four astronauts aboard splashed down early Monday, nearly 20 hours hours after it undocked from the International Space Station to being its return journey to Earth.

The self-driving Dragon spacecraft Endeavor splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida near Jacksonville at 12:17 a.m. EDT, ending the astronauts' six-month science mission on the orbital laboratory.

Advertisement

"After a 17-hour return journey from space, Crew 6 is home," Kate Tice, senior quality systems engineering manager at SpaceX, said during the live broadcast as the capsule could be seen landing in the ocean where it began to bob up and down as fast boats raced to its location.

The splashdown officially brings an end to the 186-day mission in space for United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev and NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, who departed Earth for the International Space Station in early March.

Read More

The capsule was retrieved from the ocean and placed upon SpaceX's Megan recovery vessel, which had been awaiting the astronauts' return about 3 nautical miles away. Less than an hour following splashdown, Bowen was the first exit the capsule followed by Hoburg, Fedyaev and Alneyadi.

Advertisement

The crew were to undergo medical evaluation.

"Welcome home, #Crew6!" NASA tweeted following splashdown.

"After six months of science and discovery aboard the @Space_Station, our Crew-6 team splashed down at 12:17am ET (0417 UTC) and will be picked up shortly by recovery teams."

The splashdown, which was the Endeavor capsule's fourth, came 17 hours after the spacecraft undocked from the forward-facing port of the International Space Station's Harmony module at 7:05 a.m. EDT Sunday.

The departure was initially scheduled for Saturday but was delayed due to the aftermath of Idalia, which hit Florida last week as a Category 4 Hurricane and left a path of destruction in its wake.

The Crew-6 astronauts departed for the International Space Station early March when they relieved Crew-5 of its duties and began their own six-month science endeavor.

Crew-6 was relieved of its duties by Crew-7, which had arrived at the space station for its six-month stay on Aug. 27.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX makes record 62nd orbital launch, putting another 21 Starlink satellites into space
Science News // 3 hours ago
SpaceX makes record 62nd orbital launch, putting another 21 Starlink satellites into space
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX late Sunday launched a Falcon 9 rocket topped with a payload of 21 Starlink satellites into space, setting a record 62 orbital missions by the company in a calendar year.
SpaceX launches new batch of Space Defense Agency missile tracking satellites
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches new batch of Space Defense Agency missile tracking satellites
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Space Development Agency's newest batch of tiny missile defense satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
India successfully launches first solar observatory mission
Science News // 1 day ago
India successfully launches first solar observatory mission
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- India successfully launched its first solar observatory satellite into low Earth orbit on Saturday, the nation's space agency announced.
Stormy Atlantic off Florida delays return of astronauts from space station
Science News // 2 days ago
Stormy Atlantic off Florida delays return of astronauts from space station
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The scheduled departure of Crew 6 astronauts from the International Space Station via SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour Saturday has been delayed due to severe weather conditions off the coast of Florida.
SpaceX sends 22 new Starlink satellites into orbit in 60th launch of 2023
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX sends 22 new Starlink satellites into orbit in 60th launch of 2023
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Twenty-two new Starlink Internet satellites started orbiting the Earth after a successful launch by SpaceX late Thursday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Notice a vivid sunset, sunrise this week? Here's how Idalia played a role
Science News // 3 days ago
Notice a vivid sunset, sunrise this week? Here's how Idalia played a role
Vivid sunset photos were aplenty on social media on Wednesday evening across parts of the mid-Atlantic, and sunrise photos filled social media for those who live in the Northeast on Thursday morning.
Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 56th flight, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab says
Science News // 3 days ago
Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 56th flight, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab says
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Ingenuity, the tiny helicopter that has far surpassed expectations on Mars, has completed its 56th flight, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab announced Thursday.
NASA discovers new structures in supernova
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA discovers new structures in supernova
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- NASA has released new images of a supernova that is located 168,000 light years away from Earth using the James Webb Space Telescope and has discovered previously undetected structures within it.
Electric eels hold clue to new way to stimulate human cells
Science News // 4 days ago
Electric eels hold clue to new way to stimulate human cells
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A chain reaction similar to how some eels generate electricity could be used in a novel biomedical way to stimulate cells in the human body, researchers at the University of Oxford said.
Study: Global wetlands, coral reefs 'hanging by a thread' as sea levels rise
Science News // 4 days ago
Study: Global wetlands, coral reefs 'hanging by a thread' as sea levels rise
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A study published Wednesday in the journal Nature shows rising sea levels are endangering the world's coastal wetland and coral reef ecosystems that are unlikely to keep pace with the effects of sea-level rise.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX sends 22 new Starlink satellites into orbit in 60th launch of 2023
SpaceX sends 22 new Starlink satellites into orbit in 60th launch of 2023
SpaceX makes record 62nd orbital launch, putting another 21 Starlink satellites into space
SpaceX makes record 62nd orbital launch, putting another 21 Starlink satellites into space
SpaceX launches new batch of Space Defense Agency missile tracking satellites
SpaceX launches new batch of Space Defense Agency missile tracking satellites
Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 56th flight, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab says
Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 56th flight, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab says
Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement