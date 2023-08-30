Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 30, 2023 / 11:00 AM

Study: Global wetlands, coral reefs 'hanging by a thread' as sea levels rise

By Doug Cunningham
A study published Wednesday in the journal Nature said coastal wetlands and coral reefs are "hanging by a thread" as global warming raises sea levels. Pictured is Australia's great Barrier Reef as seen from space. Photo courtesy of NASA
A study published Wednesday in the journal Nature said coastal wetlands and coral reefs are "hanging by a thread" as global warming raises sea levels. Pictured is Australia's great Barrier Reef as seen from space. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A study published Wednesday shows rising sea levels are endangering coastal wetland and coral reef ecosystems that are unlikely keep pace with the "drowning" effects of sea-level rise.

"Collectively, these are among the most valuable ecosystems on the planet. For example, the world's fisheries depend to a significant extent on the health of coastal wetlands and coral reefs," co-author Tulane University geology Professor Torbjörn Törnqvist said in a statement about the study in the journal Nature.

Advertisement

These coastal wetlands and coral reefs depend heavily on whether global warming can be contained to less than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius), the study said.

"This shows the importance of the Paris Agreement that aims to keep warming within 2 °C and ideally 1.5 °C," Törnqvist said. "Clearly, this would make a huge difference for coastal ecosystems.

Read More

"However, right now we are on track for 2.4 to 3.5 °C of warming by the end of this century, so a change of course is desperately needed. And this would have to happen very quickly."

Researchers found that if warming is below that temperature these coastal ecosystems will likely survive by 2100, but if the temperature rise is greater than 3.6 degrees F, there "will likely be widespread collapse."

Advertisement

The study found that coastal marshes, mangroves and reef islands "are unlikely to keep pace with rates of sea-level rise that exceed about one quarter of an inch (7 millimeters) per year. This rate is likely to occur by 2100 in most parts of the world in the absence of major efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Already, though, sea level rise higher than a quarter of an inch has been seen along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Previous Tulane research has shown that the current rate rising sea levels could "drown" marshlands in Louisiana, and possibly other areas along the Gulf Coast, in about 50 years.

The study was done by an international team led by Neil Saintilan at Macquarie University, with researchers at other Australian universities, as well as co-authors from Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Törnqvist focused primarily on developing new methods to determine wetland vulnerability to sea-level rise in the geologic past, with funds from the National Science Foundation.

Latest Headlines

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise Wednesday night
Science News // 3 hours ago
Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise Wednesday night
The last full moon of summer will be the best of the entire season as stargazers witness a rare celestial sight -- one that hasn't been seen in nearly three years.
Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
Science News // 6 hours ago
Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Ingenuity, the tiny helicopter that has hovered over Mars 55 times since April 2021, will continue mapping the planet's surface as long as it can still fly, the former team lead at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said.
Dogs with respiratory illness often have digestive tract problems, too
Science News // 1 day ago
Dogs with respiratory illness often have digestive tract problems, too
Researchers discovered that about 75% of dogs who had respiratory disease and were participating in a swallowing study were also found to have one or more digestive tract abnormalities.
Japan's launch of revolutionary new satellite scrubbed due to winds
Science News // 2 days ago
Japan's launch of revolutionary new satellite scrubbed due to winds
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's launch of a revolutionary new satellite that will aid scientists with understanding the warping of spacetime was scrubbed Sunday night due to strong winds.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 successfully docks with International Space Station
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 successfully docks with International Space Station
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission successfully docked with the International Space Station on Sunday.
SpaceX launches 5,000th Starlink satellite into orbit
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches 5,000th Starlink satellite into orbit
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX has launched 5,000 Starlink satellites into orbit after sending 22 into space on Saturday night.
SpaceX rocket carries 4-member crew toward International Space Station
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX rocket carries 4-member crew toward International Space Station
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station lifted off on time early Saturday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida with the four astronauts aboard headed for a stay at the International Space Station
ULA rolls out Atlas V rocket for classified government launch
Science News // 4 days ago
ULA rolls out Atlas V rocket for classified government launch
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance rolled out an Atlas V rocket Friday in preparation for next week's planned launch of a classified space surveillance mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
NASA, Japan's space agency hope to unveil mysteries of gravity with latest mission
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA, Japan's space agency hope to unveil mysteries of gravity with latest mission
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- NASA and the Japanese Space Agency's X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, which has also received support from the European Space Agency, is scheduled to launch Sunday.
Researchers: Thousands of penguin chicks died because of melting Antarctic ice
Science News // 4 days ago
Researchers: Thousands of penguin chicks died because of melting Antarctic ice
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Thousands of Emperor Penguin chicks may have died due to record low ice levels in 2022, according to new research from the British Antarctic Survey, published in the scientific journal, Communications Earth and Environme
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
SpaceX launches 5,000th Starlink satellite into orbit
SpaceX launches 5,000th Starlink satellite into orbit
Dogs with respiratory illness often have digestive tract problems, too
Dogs with respiratory illness often have digestive tract problems, too
ULA rolls out Atlas V rocket for classified government launch
ULA rolls out Atlas V rocket for classified government launch
Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise Wednesday night
Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise Wednesday night
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement