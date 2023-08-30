Trending
Science News
Aug. 30, 2023 / 12:44 PM

Electric eels hold clue to new way to stimulate human cells

By Daniel J. Graeber
This is an enlarged version of the droplet power source, for visualization. Scientists have developed a tiny type of battery using a salt gradient on a conductive medium. This could be the next power source for devices embedded into human tissue Image courtesy of Yujia Zhang/University of Oxford
This is an enlarged version of the droplet power source, for visualization. Scientists have developed a tiny type of battery using a salt gradient on a conductive medium. This could be the next power source for devices embedded into human tissue Image courtesy of Yujia Zhang/University of Oxford

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A chain reaction similar to how some eels generate electricity could be used in a novel biomedical way to stimulate cells in the human body, researchers at the University of Oxford said.

Research published Tuesday in the journal Nature shows scientists have developed a tiny type of battery that could be used to power devices embedded into human tissue. Inspired by the series of reactions in electric eels, scientists used a salt gradient to create a small current, at the nano scale.

"The miniaturized soft power source represents a breakthrough in bio-integrated devices," explained Yujia Zhang, the lead researcher and a member of the chemistry department at Oxford, said in a news release.

"By harnessing ion gradients, we have developed a miniature, biocompatible system for regulating cells and tissues on the microscale, which opens up a wide range of potential applications in biology and medicine."

In their study, researchers placed tiny droplets with various salt levels on a type of conductive gel, attaching the end drop to electrodes that allows the entire medium to act as a power source for external components.

Power is controlled by varying the temperature, which effects the chain reaction along the gradient. These mini batteries regulated the activity in human neurons. Scientists believe this could be used in everything from targeted drug therapies to improved wound healing.

Up until now, researchers said there's be no way to efficiently power embedded devices at the micro level.

"This work addresses the important question of how stimulation produced by soft, biocompatible devices can be coupled with living cells," Oxford chemist Hagan Bayley added. "The potential impact on devices including bio-hybrid interfaces, implants and microrobots is substantial."

Latest Headlines

Study: Global wetlands, coral reefs 'hanging by a thread' as sea levels rise
Science News // 1 hour ago
Study: Global wetlands, coral reefs 'hanging by a thread' as sea levels rise
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A study published Wednesday in the journal Nature shows rising sea levels are endangering the world' coastal wetland and coral reef ecosystems that are unlikely keep pace with the "drowning" effects of sea-level rise.
Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise Wednesday night
Science News // 4 hours ago
Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise Wednesday night
The last full moon of summer will be the best of the entire season as stargazers witness a rare celestial sight -- one that hasn't been seen in nearly three years.
Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
Science News // 7 hours ago
Ingenuity, the tiny Mars helicopter that could, will keep flying
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Ingenuity, the tiny helicopter that has hovered over Mars 55 times since April 2021, will continue mapping the planet's surface as long as it can still fly, the former team lead at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said.
Dogs with respiratory illness often have digestive tract problems, too
Science News // 1 day ago
Dogs with respiratory illness often have digestive tract problems, too
Researchers discovered that about 75% of dogs who had respiratory disease and were participating in a swallowing study were also found to have one or more digestive tract abnormalities.
Japan's launch of revolutionary new satellite scrubbed due to winds
Science News // 2 days ago
Japan's launch of revolutionary new satellite scrubbed due to winds
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's launch of a revolutionary new satellite that will aid scientists with understanding the warping of spacetime was scrubbed Sunday night due to strong winds.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 successfully docks with International Space Station
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 successfully docks with International Space Station
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission successfully docked with the International Space Station on Sunday.
SpaceX launches 5,000th Starlink satellite into orbit
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 5,000th Starlink satellite into orbit
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX has launched 5,000 Starlink satellites into orbit after sending 22 into space on Saturday night.
SpaceX rocket carries 4-member crew toward International Space Station
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX rocket carries 4-member crew toward International Space Station
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station lifted off on time early Saturday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida with the four astronauts aboard headed for a stay at the International Space Station
ULA rolls out Atlas V rocket for classified government launch
Science News // 4 days ago
ULA rolls out Atlas V rocket for classified government launch
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance rolled out an Atlas V rocket Friday in preparation for next week's planned launch of a classified space surveillance mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
NASA, Japan's space agency hope to unveil mysteries of gravity with latest mission
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA, Japan's space agency hope to unveil mysteries of gravity with latest mission
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- NASA and the Japanese Space Agency's X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, which has also received support from the European Space Agency, is scheduled to launch Sunday.
