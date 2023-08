A Falcon 9 rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, launching 22 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit on Saturday. Photo courtesy of SpaceX/ Twitter

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX has launched 5,000 Starlink satellites into orbit after sending 22 into space on Saturday night. A Falcon 9 rocket launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 9:05 p.m. EDT, Florida Today reports. It was the agency's second launch of the day. Advertisement

The first stage booster separated about 8 minutes after launch and landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean for recovery.

Falcon 9 launches 22 @Starlink satellites from Florida pic.twitter.com/b1Zf78Qzxn— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 27, 2023

It was the booster's third launch and landing.

The 22 Starlink satellites were deployed into low-earth orbit about 65 minutes after launch, according to Space.com, following a second stage burn.

SpaceX has been approved to deploy 12,000 Starlink satellites and has requested clearance for an additional 30,000.

Starlink satellites deliver high-speed broadband access at relatively low latency compared to other satellite internet services, according to the company. Service is commercially available

Eighteen hours prior to the launch, NASA's Crew-7 mission launched from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The SpaceX Dragon, carrying a four-person crew, docked with the International Space Station at 9:16 a.m. EDT, Sunday.

Advertisement

The mission is slated for six months on the space station. During that time, the crew will conduct a variety of scientific experiments, demonstrations and maintenance.