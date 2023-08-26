Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 26, 2023 / 3:31 AM / Updated at 3:37 AM

Crew-7's rocket lifts off to International Space Station after day's delay

1/3
Astronauts walk out to board a Crew Dragon spacecraft to be launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Saturday morning, Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Astronauts walk out to board a Crew Dragon spacecraft to be launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Saturday morning, Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station lifted off on time early Saturday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida with the four astronauts aboard headed for a stay at the International Space Station.

The launch came a day later than planned, with the delay caused by concerns about the Dragon spacecraft's environmental control and life support system components. Flight managers aborted the mission about 5 hours before launch time in the early hours Friday.

Advertisement

On Saturday, however, all systems were go, and the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the four space explorers lit up the sky in central Florida at 3:27 a.m., carrying the twice-used Crew Dragon capsule named Endurance into space.

After chasing the space station orbiting some 250 miles above Earth, the spacecraft was scheduled to dock there about 8:50 a.m. Sunday, with the astronauts entering the floating laboratory some two hours later.

Read More

The crew, American Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA, Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency, Satoshi Furukawa of Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Konstantin Borisov of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, will spend six months aboard the space station, carrying out a range of scientific experiments, technology demonstrations, research and maintenance tasks.

Advertisement

The Crew Dragon capsule in which the four will ride previously flew NASA's Crew-3 and Crew-5 missions to and from the space station. The stage 1 booster stage of the Falcon rocket was to be jettisoned about 9 minutes after lift-off and came back to Earth at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Minutes later, the second stage separation occurred as the Dragon spacecraft headed into orbit.

German-born Moghbeli, 40, who hails from Baldwin, N.Y., to which she emigrated with her Iranian-born parents in the 1980s, is the mission's commander while Mogensen will fly the spacecraft and Borisov will serve as the flight engineer.

Aboard the space station, they will join the Crew-6 astronauts, NASA's Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, the United Arab Emirates' Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos' Andrey Fedyaev -- set to return to Earth aboard Dragon Endurance on Sept. 2.

Also aboard are Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Francisco Rubio from Roscosmos' MS-22 mission, who are in their 10th month on the space station.

Latest Headlines

ULA rolls out Atlas V rocket for classified government launch
Science News // 9 hours ago
ULA rolls out Atlas V rocket for classified government launch
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance rolled out an Atlas V rocket Friday in preparation for next week's planned launch of a classified space surveillance mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
NASA, Japan's space agency hope to unveil mysteries of gravity with latest mission
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA, Japan's space agency hope to unveil mysteries of gravity with latest mission
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- NASA and the Japanese Space Agency's X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, which has also received support from the European Space Agency, is scheduled to launch Sunday.
Researchers: Thousands of penguin chicks died because of melting Antarctic ice
Science News // 13 hours ago
Researchers: Thousands of penguin chicks died because of melting Antarctic ice
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Thousands of Emperor Penguin chicks may have died due to record low ice levels in 2022, according to new research from the British Antarctic Survey, published in the scientific journal, Communications Earth and Environme
NASA's Crew-7 launch aborted after last-minute safety hitch, pushed back 24 hours
Science News // 22 hours ago
NASA's Crew-7 launch aborted after last-minute safety hitch, pushed back 24 hours
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station was aborted about 5 hours before a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to blast off carrying four astronauts.
NASA's TEMPO sends first North American pollution data maps
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's TEMPO sends first North American pollution data maps
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The first data maps from NASA's TEMPO pollution-monitoring device were released Thursday. It creates visual representations of pollution and air quality over North America from 22,000 miles above the equator.
Tomorrow.io announces first weather report from space-based radar
Science News // 1 day ago
Tomorrow.io announces first weather report from space-based radar
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Joining the likes of NASA, weather intelligence company Tomorrow.io said Thursday its radar satellites have the unique ability to monitor precipitation intensity from space.
India's rover sends mission's first photos from moon's south pole
Science News // 1 day ago
India's rover sends mission's first photos from moon's south pole
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- India took another step in solidifying its historic status on the moon's south pole, sharing the Chandrayaan-3 mission's first photos of the surface.
India celebrates becoming first nation to land on moon's south pole
Science News // 2 days ago
India celebrates becoming first nation to land on moon's south pole
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- India made history Wednesday, becoming the first to land on the south pole region of the moon.
Scientists sequence Y chromosome linked to male development
Science News // 2 days ago
Scientists sequence Y chromosome linked to male development
An international research team has achieved the first complete sequencing of the human Y chromosome, which is closely linked to male development.
NASA's Crew 7 mission to space station on schedule for Friday launch
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's Crew 7 mission to space station on schedule for Friday launch
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew 7 mission is on track and counting down toward a launch scheduled for early Friday of a SpaceX crew rotation flight to the International Space Station orbiting 250 miles above Earth.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

India's rover sends mission's first photos from moon's south pole
India's rover sends mission's first photos from moon's south pole
NASA's TEMPO sends first North American pollution data maps
NASA's TEMPO sends first North American pollution data maps
ULA rolls out Atlas V rocket for classified government launch
ULA rolls out Atlas V rocket for classified government launch
NASA's Crew-7 launch aborted after last-minute safety hitch, pushed back 24 hours
NASA's Crew-7 launch aborted after last-minute safety hitch, pushed back 24 hours
Scientists sequence Y chromosome linked to male development
Scientists sequence Y chromosome linked to male development
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement