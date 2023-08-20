Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 20, 2023 / 12:25 PM

Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft destroyed in crash landing on Moon

By Joe Fisher
Russia's Luna-25 lunar lander, shown here during its launch on Aug, 11, was destroyed in a crash on the moon's surface, officials announced Sunday. File Photo by Roscosmos State Space Corporation/EPA-EFE
Russia's Luna-25 lunar lander, shown here during its launch on Aug, 11, was destroyed in a crash on the moon's surface, officials announced Sunday. File Photo by Roscosmos State Space Corporation/EPA-EFE

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Russia's Luna-25 lunar lander has been destroyed after crashing into the moon, the nation's space agency said Sunday.

Communications between the Russian agency, Roscosmos, and the lunar lander was interrupted on Saturday. The space agency reported that it searched for Luna-25 into Sunday to no avail.

Advertisement

"According to the results of the preliminary analysis, due to the deviation of the actual parameters of the impulse from the calculated ones, the device switched to an off-design orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the lunar surface," Roscosmos said on Telegram.

"A specially formed interdepartmental commission will deal with the issues of clarifying the reasons for the loss of the Moon," the agency added.

Read More

Luna-25 was intended to land near the Moon's south pole as Russia's first lunar lander since 1976. While in pre-landing orbit, "an emergency situation occurred on board [Luna-25]," causing it to deviate from its intended path and crash, the officials said.

Luna-25 launched on Aug. 10 after more than 20 years of preparations. Its mission was slated to take a year. Since launch, several of the lander's scientific instruments had become active. It began taking measurements of gamma rays and chemical elements, and had taken images of the moon's surface.

Advertisement

The primary goals of the mission were to analyze the south pole of the moon in search of water and ice. With an abundance of water, cosmic explorers may be able to utilize hydrogen and oxygen for deep space travel.

According to TASS, Luna-25's onboard cameras were to record a time-lapse of its landing and a panorama view in high-definition.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX successfully launches another batch of Starlink satellites into space
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX successfully launches another batch of Starlink satellites into space
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of nearly two dozen Starlink satellites into space from Florida's famed Cape Canaveral late Wednesday.
NASA adds water detection instrument to Lunar Trailblazer spacecraft
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA adds water detection instrument to Lunar Trailblazer spacecraft
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- As NASA's Lunar Trailblazer spacecraft nears completion, scientists have added a piece of equipment designed to detect water.
Researchers reconstruct Pink Floyd song from patients' brainwaves
Science News // 4 days ago
Researchers reconstruct Pink Floyd song from patients' brainwaves
Researchers have reconstructed a recognizable song solely from brain recordings, according to a new report published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Biology.
'This isn't normal,' NASA says in announcing July as hottest month on record
Science News // 5 days ago
'This isn't normal,' NASA says in announcing July as hottest month on record
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- July was the hottest month on record in 143 years, as Americans felt "the effects of the climate crisis," scientists at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York announced Monday.
NASA's $985 million Psyche mission to all-metal asteroid nears liftoff
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA's $985 million Psyche mission to all-metal asteroid nears liftoff
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Preparations are proceeding for the launch a NASA orbiter that uses futuristic electric propulsion technology for a rendezvous with 16 Psyche, the heart of a demolished planet believed to be made almost entirely of iron.
17 years after launch, NASA spacecraft could offer better image of sun's mysteries
Science News // 1 week ago
17 years after launch, NASA spacecraft could offer better image of sun's mysteries
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- On Saturday, NASA's STEREO-A spacecraft will pass between the Earth and the sun for the first time since it was launched 17 years ago.
Russia launches mission to land on lunar south pole
Science News // 1 week ago
Russia launches mission to land on lunar south pole
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Russia launched the moon mission Luna-25 Friday to land a spacecraft on the rocky lunar south pole. It's the first Russian moon mission in nearly fifty years and part of an effort to eventually build a base on the moon.
SpaceX successfully launches another batch of Starlink satellites
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX successfully launches another batch of Starlink satellites
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Friday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of 22 Starlink satellites into space from Florida's famed Cape Canaveral.
Virgin Galactic launches second commercial spaceflight with all-civilian crew
Science News // 1 week ago
Virgin Galactic launches second commercial spaceflight with all-civilian crew
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Virgin Galactic launched its second commercial spaceflight Thursday, and its first to carry an all-civilian crew including the first Caribbean astronauts, on the mission called Galactic-02.
Study details parasites preserved in dung of ancient reptile 200 million years ago
Science News // 1 week ago
Study details parasites preserved in dung of ancient reptile 200 million years ago
Scientists have found evidence of ancient parasites preserved in the dung of an aquatic predator from more than 200 million years ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX successfully launches another batch of Starlink satellites into space
SpaceX successfully launches another batch of Starlink satellites into space
NASA adds water detection instrument to Lunar Trailblazer spacecraft
NASA adds water detection instrument to Lunar Trailblazer spacecraft
NASA's $985 million Psyche mission to all-metal asteroid nears liftoff
NASA's $985 million Psyche mission to all-metal asteroid nears liftoff
Researchers reconstruct Pink Floyd song from patients' brainwaves
Researchers reconstruct Pink Floyd song from patients' brainwaves
17 years after launch, NASA spacecraft could offer better image of sun's mysteries
17 years after launch, NASA spacecraft could offer better image of sun's mysteries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement