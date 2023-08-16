Trending
Science News
Aug. 16, 2023 / 5:33 PM

Tropical Storm Hilary joins 2 other Pacific Ocean weather systems

By Patrick Hilsman

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Hilary continues to gain strength in the Pacific, and forecasters Wednesday said they expect it to become a hurricane within a day.

The storm is not a current threat to land, but it becomes the third major storm system in the Pacific, joining Tropical Storm Greg and Hurricane Fernanda, both of which are expected to weaken in the next few days.

In its 4 p.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Hilary was about 370 miles from Manzanillo, Mexico, and moving WNW at 15 mph and with sustained winds of 40 mph.

Though no coastal watches or warnings were issued for the storm, forecasters advised people in Baja California Sur to monitor Hilary because watches likely will be posted later in the week as the storm's effects move northward along the coast.

In an earlier advisory, NHC forecasters warned that "large swells generated by Hilary will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula over the next few days."

As Topical Storm Hilary continued to gain strength on Wednesday, Tropical Storm Greg, which is also located in the Pacific, is expected to weaken.

"Little change is expected in the next 24 hours," the NHC said in an advisory, saying the storm will experience "gradual weakening."

Hurricane Fernanda is also losing strength in the eastern Pacific.

"Continued rapid weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Fernanda is likely to become a post-tropical remnant low within a couple of days," the NHC said in an advisory.

As with Hilary, the NHC has advised that "there are no coastal warnings in effect," for Fernanda and Greg.

In May, the NHC said it expected a "near-normal" hurricane season," and in June, the Climate Prediction Center said an El Nino weather phenomenon had developed.

