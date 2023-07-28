Trending
July 28, 2023 / 1:58 PM

Hubble space telescope observes planet bleeding its atmosphere into space

By Patrick Hilsman
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has observed a planet orbiting a young red dwarf star, AU Microscopii, bleeding its atmosphere into space. Artist's Rendition Courtesy of NASA
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has observed a planet orbiting a young red dwarf star, AU Microscopii, bleeding its atmosphere into space. Artist's Rendition Courtesy of NASA

July 28 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope observed a young planet that is orbiting so close to its parent star that it is spewing its atmosphere into space, NASA said.

The planet orbits the star AU Microscopii, which is 32 light-years away from Earth and the Hubble space telescope was able to detect the planet's atmospheric bleeding by measuring the variability of dips in brightness as the planet moves in front of it.

"A young planet whirling around a petulant red dwarf star is changing in unpredictable ways orbit by orbit. It is so close to its parent state that it experiences a consistent torrential blast of energy, which evaporates its hydrogen atmosphere causing it to puff off the planet," NASA said on Thursday.

The star is only about 100 million years old, which is very young when compared to our own 4.6-billion-year-old sun. The planet observed bleeding mass is only about 6 million miles away from AU Microscopii, about ten times closer to the star than Mercury is to the Sun, and it orbits the star once every 8.46 days.

Like other red dwarf stars, AU Microscopii emits strong radiation and solar flares which could make it harder for planets orbiting similar stars to host life.

The planet was previously observed passing in front of AU Microscopii without showing any signs of bleeding its mass, but observations a year and a half later showed that the planet was bleeding mass.

"We've never seen atmospheric escape go from completely not detectable to very detectable over such a short period when a planet passes in front of its star," said Keighley Rockcliffe of Dartmouth College.

"This frankly strange observation is kind of a stress-test case for the modeling and the physics about planetary evolution. This observation is so cool because we're getting to probe this interplay between the star and the planet that is really at the most extreme," Rockcliffe said.

The planet was first observed in 2020 by NASA's Spitzer space telescope and the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite using the transit method, which observes the dip in brightness caused when a planet passes in front of a star.

Researchers have theorized that the large variations in the atmospheric bleeding could be caused by solar flares, which can result in hydrogen being photoionized to a point where it would become so transparent that it would not be observable.

Alternately, researchers say the variability in atmospheric bleeding could be caused by the variations in solar winds emanating from the red dwarf.

European Space Agency guides falling satellite to re-entry
Science News // 4 hours ago
European Space Agency guides falling satellite to re-entry
July 28 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency said Friday it will attempt to guide a falling 3,000-pound satellite through the Earth's atmosphere to make sure it completely burns up over the Atlantic Ocean.
Argentina joins NASA's Artemis Accords
Science News // 13 hours ago
Argentina joins NASA's Artemis Accords
July 28 (UPI) -- Argentina has become the 28th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords, which establishes the guiding principles for space exploration.
SpaceX successfully launches 22 Starlink satellites
Science News // 13 hours ago
SpaceX successfully launches 22 Starlink satellites
July 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of 22 Starlink satellites into space early Friday from Florida's famed Cape Canaveral, after having scrubbed the launch of a separate mission Thursday night.
SpaceX misses attempt for record-breaking 'double-launch' attempt
Science News // 17 hours ago
SpaceX misses attempt for record-breaking 'double-launch' attempt
July 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Thursday again scrubbed the launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket and EchoStar's Jupiter 3 satellite, missing an opportunity for a record-setting "double launch."
Scientists say microbes can be engineered to create renewable plastics
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists say microbes can be engineered to create renewable plastics
July 27 (UPI) -- Scientists said Thursday they have collaborated to create engineered microbes to make recyclable plastics that can replace the current non-recyclable products made by petrochemicals.
Launch of enormous communications satellite from Florida scrubbed
Science News // 2 days ago
Launch of enormous communications satellite from Florida scrubbed
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 26 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket set to launch JUPITER 3, a school bus-sized Hughes communications satellite, Wednesday night from Florida's Kennedy Space Center was aborted as the countdown ticked toward liftoff.
Robotic hand can rotate objects without sight using touch sensors, research shows
Science News // 2 days ago
Robotic hand can rotate objects without sight using touch sensors, research shows
July 25 (UPI) -- A research team led by engineers with the University of California San Diego has shown off a robotic hand that can rotate an object in its palm using touch-based sensors rather than by sight.
Scientists warn Atlantic Ocean current could collapse by 2060
Science News // 2 days ago
Scientists warn Atlantic Ocean current could collapse by 2060
July 25 (UPI) -- Some scientists have revealed an ominous climate calculation, based on greenhouse gas emissions, that predicts the Atlantic Ocean's current will shut down around 2060 if nothing changes before then.
Telescope's dark energy camera captures large galaxy absorbing smaller one
Science News // 2 days ago
Telescope's dark energy camera captures large galaxy absorbing smaller one
July 25 (UPI) -- Space is a big place, but that doesn't prevent galaxies from colliding with their nearby neighbors, especially as they grow over billions of years and larger galaxies consume smaller ones.
NASA partners with 11 companies for space technology to assist Artemis moon mission
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA partners with 11 companies for space technology to assist Artemis moon mission
July 25 (UPI) -- NASA has selected 11 companies to partner on space technology projects that will support the upcoming Artemis mission, which intends to return humans to the moon.
