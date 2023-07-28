Trending
July 28, 2023 / 1:18 AM

Argentina joins NASA's Artemis Accords

By Darryl Coote
Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez (R) and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson pose for a picture Thursday in Buenos Aires in celebration of the South American country joining the Artemis Accords. Photo courtesy of Argentina's Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation
July 28 (UPI) -- Argentina has become the 28th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords, which establishes the guiding principles for space exploration.

Daniel Filmus, minster of science, technology and innovation for the South American nation, signed the agreement Thursday at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires as Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson looked on.

The non-binding agreement, which sets the principles for the peaceful exploration of space for the benefit of all, was created in 2020 with eight founding members as part of NASA's Artemis program that seeks to send the first woman and the next man to the lunar surface in 2024.

According to NASA, accord signatories are to play key roles in achieving "a sustainable and robust presence" on the Moon within the decade amid preparations for a Mars mission.

The Argentinian officials on Thursday described their signing of the agreement as an important step in moving their own space development plans forward.

"Argentina is one of the few countries in the southern hemisphere, and the only one in the region, that is in a position to develop its own satellite and space policy," Filmus said during Thursday's press conference.

"What we have discussed is how Argentina joins the Artemis project and how from this we are going to deepen our bond and our country is going to continue developing the space program in a sovereign way, with great concern for scientific and technological development," he said.

Nelson added that the signing also coincides with the United States and Argentina marking two centuries of diplomatic relations this year.

"We know our partnership over the next century will be deepened by discoveries made together in space," he said in a statement. "Along with our fellow Artemis Accords signatories, the United States and Argentina are setting a standard for 21st century exploration and use of space.

"As we explore together, we will explore peacefully, safely and transparently."

More nations are expected to sign onto the accords.

Last month, India and Ecuador separately signed the agreement and Spain joined in late May.

"The United States and Argentina have a long history of cooperating in space, including in space geodetic research; satellite-based Earth observations; and in bilateral trade and investment in space-related goods and services," the U.S. State Department said Thursday in a statement.

"Through the Artemis Accords, our nations share a common understanding and approach to safe and sustainable exploration and use of outer space."

