Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 28, 2023 / 9:32 AM

European Space Agency guides falling satellite to re-entry

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
The European Space Agency said it will control the re-entry of a satellite for the first time in history on Friday. Photo courtesy of European Space Agency
The European Space Agency said it will control the re-entry of a satellite for the first time in history on Friday. Photo courtesy of European Space Agency

July 28 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency said Friday it will attempt to guide a falling 3,000-pound satellite through the Earth's atmosphere to make sure it completely burns up over the Atlantic Ocean.

Normally, satellites fall back to Earth in an uncontrolled fashion, and while most do burn up in the atmosphere, an average of about 20% of each satellite survives re-entry. The risk of harm to anyone on the ground is small, with debris mostly falling into the ocean. But there's still a chance of damage.

Advertisement

The ESA said it has been orchestrating a deliberate deorbiting to make sure its Aeolus satellite leaves no trace. The mission team is conducting engine burns to lower the satellite's altitude.

"The very good news is that all four maneuvers of Phase II were successfully executed," ESA said on its blog on Friday. "They began yesterday afternoon and continued through the night and well into the early morning.

RELATED Argentina joins NASA's Artemis Accords

"Following last night's burns, Aeolus is already skimming the top of our atmosphere, already being buffeted by denser air -- our planet's protective shield -- in a preview of what's to come tonight. Aeolus is now sailing at an altitude below [100 mph]."

Advertisement

Holger Krag, head of ESA's Space Debris Office, said this is the first time to his knowledge that a re-entering satellite will be assisted back down to Earth.

"Today, we have 10,000 spacecraft in space, of which 2,000 are not functional," Krag said. "In terms of mass, we are speaking about 11,000 tons."

RELATED SpaceX successfully launches 22 Starlink satellites

The Aeolus satellite had been studying Earth's winds from an altitude of about 200 miles, allowing weather forecasters to improve predictions of storms and other weather phenomena.

RELATED SpaceX misses attempt for record-breaking 'double-launch' attempt

Latest Headlines

Argentina joins NASA's Artemis Accords
Science News // 8 hours ago
Argentina joins NASA's Artemis Accords
July 28 (UPI) -- Argentina has become the 28th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords, which establishes the guiding principles for space exploration.
SpaceX successfully launches 22 Starlink satellites
Science News // 9 hours ago
SpaceX successfully launches 22 Starlink satellites
July 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of 22 Starlink satellites into space early Friday from Florida's famed Cape Canaveral, after having scrubbed the launch of a separate mission Thursday night.
SpaceX misses attempt for record-breaking 'double-launch' attempt
Science News // 12 hours ago
SpaceX misses attempt for record-breaking 'double-launch' attempt
July 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Thursday again scrubbed the launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket and EchoStar's Jupiter 3 satellite, missing an opportunity for a record-setting "double launch."
Scientists say microbes can be engineered to create renewable plastics
Science News // 22 hours ago
Scientists say microbes can be engineered to create renewable plastics
July 27 (UPI) -- Scientists said Thursday they have collaborated to create engineered microbes to make recyclable plastics that can replace the current non-recyclable products made by petrochemicals.
Launch of enormous communications satellite from Florida scrubbed
Science News // 1 day ago
Launch of enormous communications satellite from Florida scrubbed
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 26 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket set to launch JUPITER 3, a school bus-sized Hughes communications satellite, Wednesday night from Florida's Kennedy Space Center was aborted as the countdown ticked toward liftoff.
Robotic hand can rotate objects without sight using touch sensors, research shows
Science News // 2 days ago
Robotic hand can rotate objects without sight using touch sensors, research shows
July 25 (UPI) -- A research team led by engineers with the University of California San Diego has shown off a robotic hand that can rotate an object in its palm using touch-based sensors rather than by sight.
Scientists warn Atlantic Ocean current could collapse by 2060
Science News // 2 days ago
Scientists warn Atlantic Ocean current could collapse by 2060
July 25 (UPI) -- Some scientists have revealed an ominous climate calculation, based on greenhouse gas emissions, that predicts the Atlantic Ocean's current will shut down around 2060 if nothing changes before then.
Telescope's dark energy camera captures large galaxy absorbing smaller one
Science News // 2 days ago
Telescope's dark energy camera captures large galaxy absorbing smaller one
July 25 (UPI) -- Space is a big place, but that doesn't prevent galaxies from colliding with their nearby neighbors, especially as they grow over billions of years and larger galaxies consume smaller ones.
NASA partners with 11 companies for space technology to assist Artemis moon mission
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA partners with 11 companies for space technology to assist Artemis moon mission
July 25 (UPI) -- NASA has selected 11 companies to partner on space technology projects that will support the upcoming Artemis mission, which intends to return humans to the moon.
2 meteor showers to provide astronomical doubleheader
Science News // 2 days ago
2 meteor showers to provide astronomical doubleheader
A flurry of meteors will soon dash across the heavens, a celestial light show that will be followed up by an even more impressive astronomical event in the coming weeks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 meteor showers to provide astronomical doubleheader
2 meteor showers to provide astronomical doubleheader
SpaceX misses attempt for record-breaking 'double-launch' attempt
SpaceX misses attempt for record-breaking 'double-launch' attempt
SpaceX successfully launches 22 Starlink satellites
SpaceX successfully launches 22 Starlink satellites
Launch of enormous communications satellite from Florida scrubbed
Launch of enormous communications satellite from Florida scrubbed
Scientists say microbes can be engineered to create renewable plastics
Scientists say microbes can be engineered to create renewable plastics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement