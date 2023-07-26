Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 26, 2023 / 12:59 PM

Enormous communications satellite set to launch from Florida

By Stefano Coledan
1/4
The JUPITER 3 communications satellite is shown in launch configuration, before rocket encapsulation. Photo courtesy of Hughes.
The JUPITER 3 communications satellite is shown in launch configuration, before rocket encapsulation. Photo courtesy of Hughes.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 26 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is set to launch JUPITER 3, a school bus-size Hughes communications satellite, Wednesday night from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Built by Maxar Technologies in Palo Alto, Calif., the $90 million JUPITER 3 satellite is the largest commercial communications satellite ever constructed, said Hughes' vice president of corporate communications, Sharyn Nerenberg.

Advertisement

Once deployed, it will have the wingspan of a commercial airliner. It weighs more than 20 tons, Maxar said.

Liftoff is planned for 11:04 p.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A, but the launch window extends for 99 minutes. The weather is expected to be 85% favorable, according to U.S. Space Force forecasters.

Advertisement

Once on its final flight path, the $90 million JUPITER 3 spacecraft will separate from the rocket, eventually reaching a station-keeping slot at which it will start working as a relay station.

Also called EchoStar XXIV, JUPITER 3 will provide a 500-gigabit-per-second transmission capacity throughout the Americas.

RELATED Elon Musk's SpaceX unveils Starshield satellite services for U.S. military

Transmitting in Ka band, "the satellite is provided with an ultra-high density system engineered to provide a faster, more responsive Internet experience and a lot more capacity," Nerenberg said.

"Deploying very small, densely concentrated spot beams allows us to target capacity in the specific areas where our customers need it most," Nerenberg said.

The satellite is intended to serve customers in North American and South America -- from regular consumers to small businesses to government.

RELATED SpaceX launches two Intelsat Galaxy satellites after aborted mission

"It is through its 300 beacons focusing on the service area that the satellite will achieve the advertised ultra high-high density service capacity," Nerenberg said.

At 200 gigabytes per second, its predecessor, JUPITER 2 is the next best. And Jupiter 1 comes in third, at 120 Gb/s, she said.

Besides providing more capacity and higher connection speeds, applications will support Wi-Fi for commercial airlines, maritime interests, enterprise networking and cellular telephone service -- expanding its resources to areas particularly lacking fiber optics and cable services.

Advertisement

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket is one of the world's most powerful launch vehicles in service and is required to lift JUPITER 3 into orbit over the Equator.

The rocket consists of three standard Falcon 9 rockets side by side. It is the second stage, sitting atop the core rocket that sends the satellite to its final orbit perch.

The two rockets on the sides are single-stage boosters which, along with the core stage, generate the thrust JUPITER 3 needs to lift off and start climbing to geostationary orbit.

After separating from the second stage, the first stage and both boosters are to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere. The twin boosters are to return to landing pads at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which is adjacent to Kennedy Space Center.

The Falcon Heavy rocket, at 230 feet high and 40 feet in diameter, will be fueled with a blend of five refined hydrocarbons, commonly referred to as kerosene, along with liquid oxygen.

It is composed of three reusable Falcon 9 nine-engine cores, whose 27 Merlin engines have a combined thrust is 5.1 million pounds, equivalent to what 18 Jumbo 747 airliners generate, according to SpaceX.

Read More

NASA, SpaceX successfully launch air quality sensor over North America

Latest Headlines

Robotic hand can rotate objects without sight using touch sensors, research shows
Science News // 15 hours ago
Robotic hand can rotate objects without sight using touch sensors, research shows
July 25 (UPI) -- A research team led by engineers with the University of California San Diego has shown off a robotic hand that can rotate an object in its palm using touch-based sensors rather than by sight.
Scientists warn Atlantic Ocean current could collapse by 2060
Science News // 15 hours ago
Scientists warn Atlantic Ocean current could collapse by 2060
July 25 (UPI) -- Some scientists have revealed an ominous climate calculation, based on greenhouse gas emissions, that predicts the Atlantic Ocean's current will shut down around 2060 if nothing changes before then.
Telescope's dark energy camera captures large galaxy absorbing smaller one
Science News // 21 hours ago
Telescope's dark energy camera captures large galaxy absorbing smaller one
July 25 (UPI) -- Space is a big place, but that doesn't prevent galaxies from colliding with their nearby neighbors, especially as they grow over billions of years and larger galaxies consume smaller ones.
NASA partners with 11 companies for space technology to assist Artemis moon mission
Science News // 22 hours ago
NASA partners with 11 companies for space technology to assist Artemis moon mission
July 25 (UPI) -- NASA has selected 11 companies to partner on space technology projects that will support the upcoming Artemis mission, which intends to return humans to the moon.
2 meteor showers to provide astronomical doubleheader
Science News // 22 hours ago
2 meteor showers to provide astronomical doubleheader
A flurry of meteors will soon dash across the heavens, a celestial light show that will be followed up by an even more impressive astronomical event in the coming weeks.
SpaceX launches nearly two dozen more Starlink satellites into space
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches nearly two dozen more Starlink satellites into space
July 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched a rocket with a payload of nearly two dozen Starlink satellites into space Sunday night following multiple delays due to weather.
SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites after delays
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites after delays
July 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX, the space exploration company led by controversial billionaire Elon Musk, is scheduled to launch more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit late Saturday after delays earlier in the evening.
NASA's Bill Nelson to discuss bilateral cooperation in South America
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA's Bill Nelson to discuss bilateral cooperation in South America
July 21 (UPI) -- NASA administrator Bill Nelson will travel to South America on Monday. During his trip Nelson will meet space officials in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.
Amazon constructing new Florida satellite-processing facility
Science News // 5 days ago
Amazon constructing new Florida satellite-processing facility
July 21 (UPI) -- Amazon on Friday announced that construction is underway for a new satellite-processing facility in Florida.
Nuclear fallout from Manhattan Project's Trinity test reached 46 states, new study finds
Science News // 5 days ago
Nuclear fallout from Manhattan Project's Trinity test reached 46 states, new study finds
July 20 (UPI) -- The nuclear fallout from the Manhattan Project's test, codenamed Trinity, of a plutonium-implosion device in July 1945 reached 46 states and crossed into Mexico and Canada within days of detonation, a new study found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scientists warn Atlantic Ocean current could collapse by 2060
Scientists warn Atlantic Ocean current could collapse by 2060
Telescope's dark energy camera captures large galaxy absorbing smaller one
Telescope's dark energy camera captures large galaxy absorbing smaller one
2 meteor showers to provide astronomical doubleheader
2 meteor showers to provide astronomical doubleheader
NASA partners with 11 companies for space technology to assist Artemis moon mission
NASA partners with 11 companies for space technology to assist Artemis moon mission
Robotic hand can rotate objects without sight using touch sensors, research shows
Robotic hand can rotate objects without sight using touch sensors, research shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement