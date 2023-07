A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 54 of its Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on July 15. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX, the space exploration company led by controversial billionaire Elon Musk, is scheduled to launch more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Sunday after scrubbing the mission Saturday. The company is now targeting 7:09 p.m. EDT for a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, according to a news release from the company. Advertisement

The launch, which will send another 22 satellites into low-Earth orbit, had been delayed multiple times Saturday because of the weather.

Seven additional backup opportunities are also available beginning Sunday night through Monday night, the company said.

The first-stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket is expected to land on a barge named Just Read the Instructions.

SpaceX is making its space deliveries with increasing regularity.

On Wednesday, SpaceX also launched some Starlink satellites -- 15 of them -- from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.