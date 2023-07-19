Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 19, 2023 / 2:02 AM

SpaceX aborts launch of Starlink satellites

By Darryl Coote

July 19 (UPI) -- With only seconds remaining in the countdown late Tuesday, SpaceX aborted the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of Starlink satellites.

The mission was to deploy 15 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit where they were to join the thousands of other orbitals making up the company's Internet-emanating constellation.

Advertisement

However, with only 5 seconds before the scheduled lift off at 10:25 p.m. from Space Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, the mission was scrubbed.

"There are thousands of ways a launch can go wrong and only one way it can go right," Zach Luppen of SpaceX said during the live broadcast.

"Given that, we are overly cautious on the ground and if the team or the vehicle sees anything that just looks even slightly off, they'll stop the countdown."

He added that the vehicle and the payload "are in good health."

Though a foggy night in Santa Barbara County, weather did not appear to be a problem for the launch and no reason for the abortion was given.

Advertisement

A backup opportunity has been prepared for 9:09 p.m. PT Wednesday.

The launch was to be SpaceX's 48 of the year and 247 all time.

Read More

SpaceX launches 54 Starlink satellites, ties record for first-stage returns SpaceX scrubs launch of 54 Starlink satellites Rocket Lab readies launch of seven satellites from New Zealand

Latest Headlines

Rocket Lab launches seven satellites into orbit
Science News // 1 day ago
Rocket Lab launches seven satellites into orbit
July 17 (UPI) -- California space firm Rocket Lab successfully launched seven satellites into orbit from New Zealand on Tuesday under sunny skies, after having pushed back the launch several hours.
Climate change likely to blame for changing ocean color
Science News // 1 day ago
Climate change likely to blame for changing ocean color
The color of the oceans has changed over the past two decades, which has scientists concerned about the impact of climate change.
Google Doodle honors scientist, women's rights activist Eunice Newton Foote
Science News // 1 day ago
Google Doodle honors scientist, women's rights activist Eunice Newton Foote
July 17 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates the 204th birthday of U.S. scientist and women's voting rights activist Eunice Newton Foote.
SpaceX launches 54 Starlink satellites, ties record for first-stage returns
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches 54 Starlink satellites, ties record for first-stage returns
July 16 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its latest round of Starlink communication satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida just before midnight Saturday.
WormGPT tool for criminals discovered by cybersecurity firm
Science News // 3 days ago
WormGPT tool for criminals discovered by cybersecurity firm
July 15 (UPI) -- A cybersecurity firm discovered a new generative artificial intelligence tool called WormGPT being sold to criminals as another firm created a malicious tool called PoisonGPT to test how to spread fake news online.
Rocket Lab readies launch of seven satellites from New Zealand
Science News // 5 days ago
Rocket Lab readies launch of seven satellites from New Zealand
July 13 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab plans to launch miniature satellites to gather data on Earth's atmosphere to improve weather forecasting accuracy, replace a decommissioned technology spacecraft and send twin navigation satellites into space.
India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 mission on path toward moon landing
Science News // 4 days ago
India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 mission on path toward moon landing
July 14 (UPI) -- India will try to become the fourth country to land on the moon after its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft left Earth in a liftoff on Friday.
SpaceX scrubs launch of 54 Starlink satellites
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX scrubs launch of 54 Starlink satellites
July 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Friday scrubbed its launch of a Falcon 9 rocket topped with a payload of 54 Starlink satellites.
India to try again to land spacecraft on the moon
Science News // 5 days ago
India to try again to land spacecraft on the moon
July 13 (UPI) -- After a disheartening 2019 moon landing failure, India's lunar exploration effort will resume Friday with the launch of Chandrayaan-3, a sophisticated, automated mission to land softly and demonstrate rover navigation.
Report: Robots with artificial intelligence might offer real human companionship
Science News // 6 days ago
Report: Robots with artificial intelligence might offer real human companionship
July 12 (UPI) -- Companion robots paired with artificial intelligence could one day help alleviate loneliness among isolated people, according to new research published Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX launches 54 Starlink satellites, ties record for first-stage returns
SpaceX launches 54 Starlink satellites, ties record for first-stage returns
WormGPT tool for criminals discovered by cybersecurity firm
WormGPT tool for criminals discovered by cybersecurity firm
Rocket Lab launches seven satellites into orbit
Rocket Lab launches seven satellites into orbit
Climate change likely to blame for changing ocean color
Climate change likely to blame for changing ocean color
SpaceX scrubs launch of 54 Starlink satellites
SpaceX scrubs launch of 54 Starlink satellites
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement