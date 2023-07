A SpaceX early Friday aborted the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket topped with dozens of Starlink satellites. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Friday scrubbed its launch of a Falcon 9 rocket topped with a payload of 54 Starlink satellites. The mission from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida was aborted with 40 seconds left in the countdown.

The launch was scheduled for 12:40 a.m. EDT.

Standing down from tonight's Falcon 9 launch of @Starlink— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 14, 2023

No reason for the abort was announced, but Atticus Vadera, host during the live broadcast, said both the launch vehicle and the payload "are in good health."

"There's a thousand ways to launch a rocket and only one way that it can go right," he said. "So, given that, we are overly cautious on the ground, and if the team or the vehicle sees anything that looks just even slightly off, we will stop the count."

Weather conditions were 75% favorable for the launch.

The mission was to launch the final batch of Starlink's v1.5 satellites into low-Earth orbit. The v1.5 orbitals account for 67% of all satellites in Starlink's constellation, according to SpaceX.

A second launch window for the mission has yet to be announced.