China successfully launches first methane-propelled rocket

The Zhuque-2 rocket lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday China said the rocket completed the flight mission. Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua via EPA-EFE

July 12 (UPI) -- A methane-fueled rocket, launched by China, has reached orbit for the first time, beating out potential competitors from the United States and indicating a renewed effort by that nation to land astronauts on the moon with a more powerful spacecraft. Built by Landspace, a private Chinese company, the 164-foot Zhuque-2 rocket lifted off from its Jiuquan launch complex, in China's Inner Mongolia, on Wednesday morning local time, Chinese officials said. Advertisement

Zhuque is Chinese for vermillion rocket.

The U.S. Space Force reported that the rocket upper stage carried a "mass" and that it was circling Earth along a polar flight path inclined 97.3 degrees on the Equator at altitudes between 270 and 287 miles.

China on Wednesday successfully launched a new carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The Zhuque-2 carrier rocket blasted off at 9:00 a.m. and completed the flight mission according to the procedure https://t.co/Hl0VDpFjpx pic.twitter.com/FK6F2RBWuz— China Xinhua Sci-Tech (@XHscitech) July 12, 2023

The launch follows a first attempt in December 2022, when the Zhuque-2 rocket failed and several satellites were lost. Pictures of the launch clearly show the distinctive bluish color of burning methane. The four engines have a combined thrust of 268 metric tons.

According to Chinese state media, a new rocket, more powerful rocket using methane could be used to carry a spacecraft that will land on the moon, while a sister ship is to transport Chinese astronauts.

This space record stands out even more, considering failed attempts by numerous companies using methane as a propellant, which is less polluting, cheaper and safer than rockets used now.

Competitors for the new technology include SpaceX, whose Starship exploded minutes after liftoff April 20. The ULA Vulcan, Blue Origin's New Glenn, Rocket Lab's Neutron and Relativity Space's Terran R all intend to use a combination of methane and oxygen.

A different type of rocket, also Chinese, flew in early April for the first time, using a kerosene variety derived from coal, rather than oil, and successfully placed its payload into orbit.