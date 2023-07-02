Advertisement
Science News
July 2, 2023 / 5:27 PM

First drug developed by generative AI administered to patients

By Joe Fisher
Insilico Medicine, a biotechnology company based in Hong Kong, announced that human patients have begun receiving the drug INS018_055, an anti-fibrotic small molecule inhibitor. File Photo by D G/Pixabay
Insilico Medicine, a biotechnology company based in Hong Kong, announced that human patients have begun receiving the drug INS018_055, an anti-fibrotic small molecule inhibitor. File Photo by D G/Pixabay

July 2 (UPI) -- The first dose of a drug developed by artificial intelligence has been delivered to its first patient.

Insilico Medicine, a biotechnology company based in Hong Kong, announced that human patients have begun receiving the drug INS018_055, an anti-fibrotic small molecule inhibitor. The company said the drug was discovered and designed with generative AI.

Advertisement

The drug has passed through two phases of trials before being administered to human patients.

"With demonstrated potential against both fibrosis and inflammation, INS018_055 could offer another option for patients worldwide," Feng Ren, co-CEO and chief scientific officer of Insilico Medicine said in a statement.

Anti-fibrotic drugs are used to prevent the formation of abnormal amounts of fibrous tissue that may grow in organs.

INS018_055 is being tested to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic scarring lung disease. About 5 million people are affected by the disease. It was designed by Pharma.AI. It has been developed since 2020.

The drug is being studied under a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. It is being administered orally to patients for a 12-week period. The company intends to recruit 60 subjects with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to test the drug across 40 sites in the United States and China.

Advertisement

"Initiating Phase II trials with this novel inhibitor for IPF represents a major milestone for deep generative reinforcement learning in drug discovery," Alex Zhavoronkov, founder and co-CEO of Insilico Medicine, said in a statement. "We will explore the efficacy for patients of AI-discovered and designed treatments in clinical trials, which is a true validation of our generative AI platform."

Read More

Euclid space telescope, in search for universe's dark matter, launches from Florida Corpse flower in bloom at Washington State University New Interior Department rules allow habitat expansion for endangered species

Latest Headlines

Euclid space telescope, in search for universe's dark matter, launches from Florida
Science News // 1 day ago
Euclid space telescope, in search for universe's dark matter, launches from Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 1 (UPI) -- A European spacecraft to map the universe through observations of billions of galaxy clusters was launched Saturday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
SpaceX Dragon splashes down carrying 3,600 pounds of samples, experiments
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX Dragon splashes down carrying 3,600 pounds of samples, experiments
June 30 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft splashed down off the coast of Florida Friday, carrying about 3,600 pounds of scientific experiments and samples from the International Space Station.
SpaceX Dragon begins return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX Dragon begins return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS
June 29 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft left the International Space Station on Thursday to return to Earth with NASA experiments and samples dating back as far as six years.
Virgin Galactic completes first commercial spaceflight with 3 Italian passengers
Science News // 3 days ago
Virgin Galactic completes first commercial spaceflight with 3 Italian passengers
June 29 (UPI) -- Virgin Galactic completed its first commercial flight Thursday with three passengers, each of whom paid $450,000 for a ticket.
Year's 1st supermoon will glow in July, kicking off month of dazzling sights
Science News // 3 days ago
Year's 1st supermoon will glow in July, kicking off month of dazzling sights
July is a bookend month for stargazing with astronomical events crowding the calendar during the start and end of the month.
Researchers detect ultra low-frequency shock waves from black holes
Science News // 3 days ago
Researchers detect ultra low-frequency shock waves from black holes
June 29 (UPI) -- Shock waves from giant black holes merging at the heart of distant galaxies recently detected by scientists may be direct evidence of black holes distorting space-time, according to research published Thursday.
SpaceX Dragon to return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX Dragon to return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS
June 28 (UPI) -- NASA is preparing to recover scientific experiments and samples from the International Space Station. A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft will depart the ISS at 12:05 p.m. Thursday.
Close encounter of 2 bright planets to unfold on first night of July
Science News // 5 days ago
Close encounter of 2 bright planets to unfold on first night of July
July will kick off with a pairing of planets, the opening act of a month packed with astronomy events, including a supermoon and dueling meteor showers.
Tropical deforestation up 10% in 2022 releasing billions of tons of carbon
Science News // 5 days ago
Tropical deforestation up 10% in 2022 releasing billions of tons of carbon
June 27 (UPI) -- Tropical rainforest loss is accelerating with the world losing an area of forest the size of 11 soccer fields every minute which is releasing billions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year.
James Webb Telescope finds carbon compound methyl cation in space
Science News // 6 days ago
James Webb Telescope finds carbon compound methyl cation in space
June 26 (UPI) -- Researchers used the James Webb Space Telescope to identify the carbon compound methyl cation in a young star system for the first time.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Euclid space telescope, in search for universe's dark matter, launches from Florida
Euclid space telescope, in search for universe's dark matter, launches from Florida
SpaceX Dragon splashes down carrying 3,600 pounds of samples, experiments
SpaceX Dragon splashes down carrying 3,600 pounds of samples, experiments
Close encounter of 2 bright planets to unfold on first night of July
Close encounter of 2 bright planets to unfold on first night of July
Virgin Galactic completes first commercial spaceflight with 3 Italian passengers
Virgin Galactic completes first commercial spaceflight with 3 Italian passengers
Year's 1st supermoon will glow in July, kicking off month of dazzling sights
Year's 1st supermoon will glow in July, kicking off month of dazzling sights
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement