Trending
Advertisement
Science News
June 29, 2023 / 3:07 PM

SpaceX Dragon begins return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS

By Matt Bernardini
The SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft is pictured departing the vicinity of the space station following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on January 9. Photo by NASA
The SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft is pictured departing the vicinity of the space station following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on January 9. Photo by NASA

June 29 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft left the International Space Station on Thursday to return to Earth with NASA experiments and samples dating back as far as six years.

The spacecraft left the ISS's Harmony module at 12:30 p.m. EDT and is set to make a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of Florida at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Advertisement

The spacecraft is carrying more than 3,600 pounds of equipment, supplies and scientific experiments, some of which have been on the space station for nearly six years and which had their final in-orbit tests completed earlier this year.

Among the experiments being returned to Earth are the European Space Agency's GRIP Dexterous Manipulation in Microgravity Chair, which examines how microgravity affects the manipulation of objects by astronauts.

The Gravitational References for Sensimotor Performance: Reaching and Grasping (GRASP) experiment, which studies the effects of microgravity on the human nervous system, will also be brought home aboard the Dragon.

In addition to experiments, the Dragon will ferry samples from the Monoclonal Antibodies, Myotones, and BioNutriets-2 studies back to Earth.

The Dragon was launched from Kennedy Space Center on June 5 after a series of delays and arrived at the ISS on June 6 with more than 7,000 pounds of equipment and experiments, including two International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays.

Advertisement

Read More

Euclid space mission will test alternative theories of gravity SpaceX Dragon to return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS SpaceX launches 56 Starlink satellites

Latest Headlines

Virgin Galactic completes first commercial spaceflight with 3 Italian passengers
Science News // 1 hour ago
Virgin Galactic completes first commercial spaceflight with 3 Italian passengers
June 29 (UPI) -- Virgin Galactic completed its first commercial flight Thursday with three passengers, each of whom paid $450,000 for a ticket.
Year's 1st supermoon will glow in July, kicking off month of dazzling sights
Science News // 3 hours ago
Year's 1st supermoon will glow in July, kicking off month of dazzling sights
July is a bookend month for stargazing with astronomical events crowding the calendar during the start and end of the month.
Researchers detect ultra low-frequency shock waves from black holes
Science News // 5 hours ago
Researchers detect ultra low-frequency shock waves from black holes
June 29 (UPI) -- Shock waves from giant black holes merging at the heart of distant galaxies recently detected by scientists may be direct evidence of black holes distorting space-time, according to research published Thursday.
SpaceX Dragon to return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX Dragon to return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS
June 28 (UPI) -- NASA is preparing to recover scientific experiments and samples from the International Space Station. A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft will depart the ISS at 12:05 p.m. Thursday.
Close encounter of 2 bright planets to unfold on first night of July
Science News // 2 days ago
Close encounter of 2 bright planets to unfold on first night of July
July will kick off with a pairing of planets, the opening act of a month packed with astronomy events, including a supermoon and dueling meteor showers.
Tropical deforestation up 10% in 2022 releasing billions of tons of carbon
Science News // 2 days ago
Tropical deforestation up 10% in 2022 releasing billions of tons of carbon
June 27 (UPI) -- Tropical rainforest loss is accelerating with the world losing an area of forest the size of 11 soccer fields every minute which is releasing billions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year.
James Webb Telescope finds carbon compound methyl cation in space
Science News // 3 days ago
James Webb Telescope finds carbon compound methyl cation in space
June 26 (UPI) -- Researchers used the James Webb Space Telescope to identify the carbon compound methyl cation in a young star system for the first time.
Bee colonies 'relatively stable' after 2nd highest rate of loss last year
Science News // 4 days ago
Bee colonies 'relatively stable' after 2nd highest rate of loss last year
June 25 (UPI) -- The preliminary results of a 2022-2023 National Colony Loss Survey by the Bee Informed Partnership found that beekeepers lost more than 48% of their colonies in the year ending on April 1.
SpaceX launches 56 Starlink satellites
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX launches 56 Starlink satellites
June 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 56 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Friday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Cosmonauts conduct spacewalk to replace ISS communications gear
Science News // 1 week ago
Cosmonauts conduct spacewalk to replace ISS communications gear
June 22 (UPI) -- Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin stepped out of the International Space Station for a spacewalk to replace communications and science equipment Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Close encounter of 2 bright planets to unfold on first night of July
Close encounter of 2 bright planets to unfold on first night of July
Virgin Galactic completes first commercial spaceflight with 3 Italian passengers
Virgin Galactic completes first commercial spaceflight with 3 Italian passengers
Researchers detect ultra low-frequency shock waves from black holes
Researchers detect ultra low-frequency shock waves from black holes
SpaceX Dragon to return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS
SpaceX Dragon to return to Earth with experiments, samples from ISS
Year's 1st supermoon will glow in July, kicking off month of dazzling sights
Year's 1st supermoon will glow in July, kicking off month of dazzling sights
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement