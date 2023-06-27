Trending
Advertisement
Science News
June 27, 2023 / 6:55 AM

Tropical deforestation up 10% in 2022 releasing billions of tons of carbon

By Paul Godfrey
The tropics lost 10% more primary rainforest in 2022 than in 2021, according to new data out Tuesday from the University of Maryland and Global Forest Watch. Around one-fifth of the 16,000 square miles lost was due to burning, but most fires were set by people clearing forest for agriculture or development. File Photo by Fernando Bizerra Jr./EPA-EFE
The tropics lost 10% more primary rainforest in 2022 than in 2021, according to new data out Tuesday from the University of Maryland and Global Forest Watch. Around one-fifth of the 16,000 square miles lost was due to burning, but most fires were set by people clearing forest for agriculture or development. File Photo by Fernando Bizerra Jr./EPA-EFE

June 27 (UPI) -- Tropical rainforest loss is accelerating with the world losing an area of forest the size of 11 soccer fields every minute, releasing billions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year, Global Forest Watch said Tuesday.

The area of primary tropical forest cut or burnt down in 2022 grew by 10% from 2021 to 15,830 square miles, pumping out 3 billion tons of CO2 or as much as India's total annual emissions from fossil fuels, according to a new report in collaboration with the University of Maryland.

Advertisement

Felling for timber or clearing for agriculture or development accounted for more than 80% of the forest lost. The remainder was destroyed by fire but GFW said, that unlike in boreal and temperate forests, most fires in the tropics were set by people.

Brazil and the Democratic Republic of the Congo saw the most loss -- with rapid increases seen in Ghana and Bolivia -- but Indonesia and Malaysia managed to hold rates of primary forest loss near record-low levels.

Advertisement

GFW said the new data showed the world was failing to meet major commitments including a pledge by 145 countries at the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November 2021 to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030 in recognition of its importance in combating climate change and biodiversity loss.

"Instead of consistent declines in primary forest loss to meet that goal, the trend is moving in the wrong direction," said GFW.

Primary forest loss in Brazil surged 15% from 2021 to 2022 to 6,834 square miles, mostly in the Amazon region where clear-cut deforestation was at its highest level since 2005 which GFW blamed on the populist policies of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

RELATED Brazil's Lula, seeking to curb deforestation, recognizes new indigenous territories

"Forest loss in Brazil decreased dramatically in the early 2000s under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, but recent increases have coincided with the Bolsonaro administration eroding of environmental protections, gutting of enforcement agencies, attempted granting of amnesty for illegal deforestation and attempted weakening of indigenous rights," the report said.

Expansion of commodity agriculture, particularly soya beans, was the principal driver of forest loss in Bolivia which saw a record 32% increase to 1,050 square miles in 2022 from the previous year, the third highest in the world after Brazil and the DRC and more than Indonesia despite having less than half the area of primary forest.

Advertisement

Nearly 4,000 square miles of Bolivian forest have been cut down to make way for soybean cultivation since 2000, with sugarcane, corn, sorghum and cattle ranching also playing their part, said GFW. Human-set fires were responsible for around a third of the forest loss.

RELATED Hyundai to stop selling machinery used for illegal Amazon mining

By contrast, forest loss in Indonesia which peaked in 2015, continued on its downward track more than halving the area lost in 2021 to just over 400 square miles in 2022 in pursuit of his "Net Sink" target of negative CO2 emissions from the forestry and other land use by 2030, fire prevention and suppression, and peatland and mangrove conservation.

Forest loss in Malaysia remained flat at around 270 square miles after reaching almost 1,000 square miles in 2012, due in part to corporate and government efforts including "No Deforestation, No Peat and No Exploitation" commitments covering most of the palm oil sector and sustainability agreements on palm oil certification.

Other countries that drastically reduced forest loss in 2022 included Costa Rica, China, Cote d'Ivoire, Vietnam Gabon and Madagascar, according to the report.

Read More

Heat-trapping atmospheric carbon dioxide soars to new record

Latest Headlines

James Webb Telescope finds carbon compound methyl cation in space
Science News // 17 hours ago
James Webb Telescope finds carbon compound methyl cation in space
June 26 (UPI) -- Researchers used the James Webb Space Telescope to identify the carbon compound methyl cation in a young star system for the first time.
Bee colonies 'relatively stable' after 2nd highest rate of loss last year
Science News // 1 day ago
Bee colonies 'relatively stable' after 2nd highest rate of loss last year
June 25 (UPI) -- The preliminary results of a 2022-2023 National Colony Loss Survey by the Bee Informed Partnership found that beekeepers lost more than 48% of their colonies in the year ending on April 1.
SpaceX launches 56 Starlink satellites
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 56 Starlink satellites
June 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 56 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Friday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Cosmonauts conduct spacewalk to replace ISS communications gear
Science News // 4 days ago
Cosmonauts conduct spacewalk to replace ISS communications gear
June 22 (UPI) -- Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin stepped out of the International Space Station for a spacewalk to replace communications and science equipment Thursday.
Changes in gene expression during space travel may weaken immune system
Science News // 4 days ago
Changes in gene expression during space travel may weaken immune system
Space travel appears to weaken astronauts' immune systems, and researchers believe changes in gene expression are the culprit.
ULA successfully launches U.S. spy satellite
Science News // 5 days ago
ULA successfully launches U.S. spy satellite
June 22 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance successfully launched a top secret spy satellite into space for the National Reconnaissance Office early Thursday.
SpaceX launches 47 more Starlink satellites into orbit
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches 47 more Starlink satellites into orbit
June 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX confirmed early Thursday the deployment of 47 new Starlink satellites after a predawn launch from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Ecuador becomes 26th nation to sign space-exploration Artemis Accords
Science News // 5 days ago
Ecuador becomes 26th nation to sign space-exploration Artemis Accords
June 21 (UPI) -- Ecuador became the 26th nation to join the Artemis Accords Wednesday. The Accords "establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations, including those participating in NASA's Art
Technical fault forces U.S. spy satellite launch to be postponed to Thursday
Science News // 5 days ago
Technical fault forces U.S. spy satellite launch to be postponed to Thursday
June 21 (UPI) -- The launch of United Launch Alliance's heavy space launch vehicle with a spy satellite aboard for the U.S. Defense Department's NROL-68 space reconnaissance program was aborted early Wednesday due to a technical glitch.
Study: Himalaya glaciers rapidly melting because of climate change
Science News // 6 days ago
Study: Himalaya glaciers rapidly melting because of climate change
June 20 (UPI) -- A new peer-reviewed study on the Himalayas reveals the mountain glaciers disappeared 65% faster between 2011 and 2020 compared to the previous decade, threatening its population and species.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Webb Telescope finds carbon compound methyl cation in space
James Webb Telescope finds carbon compound methyl cation in space
Bee colonies 'relatively stable' after 2nd highest rate of loss last year
Bee colonies 'relatively stable' after 2nd highest rate of loss last year
SpaceX launches 56 Starlink satellites
SpaceX launches 56 Starlink satellites
Scientists link disease that permanently bends fingers to Neanderthal genes
Scientists link disease that permanently bends fingers to Neanderthal genes
Italy's Campi Flegrei volcano is at risk of eruption, researchers say
Italy's Campi Flegrei volcano is at risk of eruption, researchers say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement