SpaceX launches 47 more Starlink satellites into orbit

June 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX confirmed it deployed 47 new Starlink satellites Thursday morning after a predawn launch from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The Falcon 9 rocket with the satellites lifted off in the darkness at 3:19 a.m. EDT with the deployment of the satellites confirmed about an hour later.

The rocket's first stage also successfully returned to Earth and stuck its landing on the Pacific Ocean-based drone ship Of Course I Still Love You at 3:28 a.m.

The small satellites will now become part of SpaceX's mega constellation of probes around the world designed to allow broadband Internet use in the most remote locations on the planet.

According to satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell, SpaceX has more than 4,6000 Starlink satellites transmitting around the globe.

SpaceX has won permission to deploy 12,000 Starlink satellites and it has sought approval to put another 30,000 into space around Earth.

Last week, SpaceX announced that because of Starlink, it is providing Internet service to the tiny island nation of Trinidad and Tobago.