A timed exposure of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as it launches 53 "Starlink" satellites at 3:10 AM from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Monday, June 12. SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Sunday carrying a communications satellite that will provide internet service to Indonesia. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Sunday carrying a communications satellite that will provide internet service to Indonesia. The rocket is slated to launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida no earlier than 6:04 p.m. There is a 178-minute launch window with a backup window prepared for Monday. Advertisement

The mission, PSN SATRIA, will place the SATRIA satellite in geosynchronous orbit, meaning it will appear to remain in the same longitudinal position as Earth rotates.

"The satellite is part of a $550 million project that will see internet speeds of 150 GB per second to previously unserved parts of Indonesia," SpaceFlightNow reported. The spacecraft, located in the nose of the rocket, weighs an estimated 4.6 metric tons.

The forecast for Sunday's launch window calls for 60% acceptable weather. As the sun sets conditions are expected to improve.

The first stage booster has been used on 10 previous missions, including four Starlink missions. The booster will be recovered by a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean about eight minutes after launch.

The PSN SATRIA satellite is planned to deploy at about 36 minutes after liftoff.