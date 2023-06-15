Trending
June 15, 2023 / 7:12 AM

Watch live: NASA astronauts conduct spacewalk to add solar array to ISS

By Clyde Hughes
NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg (L) will participate in a spacewalk Thursday to install a solar array on the International Space Station. Photo courtesy NASA
June 15 (UPI) -- NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg will install the sixth roll-out solar array on the International Space Station during a spacewalk on Thursday.

The solar array, which will increase the space station's power capacity, will be installed on the opposite side of the starboard truss segment of the space station where the two Expedition 69 astronauts installed the fifth roll-out solar array last Friday.

The spacewalk is scheduled to begin at 8:55 a.m. EDT.

The two astronauts took part in robotics training ahead of the mission on Tuesday alongside flight engineers Frank Rubio and Sultan Alneyadi of the United Arab Emirates.

RELATED Long space flights could have greater effects on astronauts' brains

"The quartet practiced simulated Canadarm2 robotic arm maneuvers necessary to support Bowen and Hoburg when they remove the roll-out solar array from its flight support equipment and install it on the starboard truss," NASA said.

NASA said that Bowen and Hoburg also prepared their tools inside the Quest airlock, printed checklists they will attach to their spacesuit cuffs, and reviewed more spacewalk procedures on a computer.

Thursday's spacewalk is the latest in a series of missions. Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin also prepared for a separate spacewalk on June 22. The two will remove and replace communications and science hardware and photograph the condition of the Zvezda service module during that time outside the space station.

RELATED Schools, museums, libraries can apply to receive artifacts from NASA

It will be the fifth spacewalk for Prokopyev and the third for Petelin.

In April, the two cosmonauts conducted a six-hour spacewalk in their third attempt to move a radiator and an experiment module.

Astronauts and cosmonauts have made about a half dozen spacewalks this year at the International Space Station and more than 260 since the space station was assembled.

RELATED SpaceX Dragon cargo ship arrives at International Space Station

