Study: Seeing dead flies shortens life of fruit flies by activating key neurons

June 13 (UPI) -- Fruit flies that observe the corpses of dead flies have shorter lifespans, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Michigan. Moreover, researchers were able to identify neurons that regulate aging in the fruit flies. The discovery could theoretically lead to targeted therapies that could reduce the effects of aging on humans. Advertisement

The study, published Tuesday in PLOS Biology, an open-access journal, was led by Christi M. Gendron and Tuhin S. Chakraborty, of the University of Michigan's Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology and Geriatrics Center.

"Aging is a complex process that can be affected by both genetics and the environment. While we know that perceptual experiences can affect aging, how this happens is still mostly a mystery," researchers said in a press release.

"One example is the effect of 'death perception' in fruit flies. Previously, the group at the University of Michigan reported that when fruit flies see other dead fruit flies, they experience advanced aging, and that this depends on a type of serotonin receptor," researchers said.

Study co-author Scott Pletcher said that the neurons identified "help tune rates of aging in response to environmental conditions and experiences."

"It has been shown that when live flies see, and to a lesser extent smell, an excess of dead flies in their environment, they become aversive to other flies, and they exhibit significant acute and chronic physiological changes, including mortality," the study said.

"A series of experiments in fruit flies showed that a specific group of neurons is responsible. Fluorescent tagging showed that exposure to dead flies led to increased activity in a region of the fly brain called the ellipsoid body," researchers said.

"Silencing different ring neurons in this region revealed that two types of rind neurons, R2 and R4, are necessary for the effect, and other tests showed that the key is the serotonin receptor 5-HT2A located on these neurons," they said.

Researchers discovered that when they artificially activated the neurons, the fruit flies would experience shorter lifespans, even if they didn't experience "death perception."

Learning how neural circuits regulate aging could help create targeted drug therapies that could theoretically slow aging in humans.