SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space early Monday, deploying another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched a Flacon 9 rocket with a payload of dozens of Starlink satellites into space early Monday. The two-stage rocket topped with 52 Starlink satellites launched at 3:10 a.m. EST from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Advertisement

The satellites were deployed into low-Earth orbit where they will join the more than 4,000 that make up Starlink's constellation of orbitals that provide high-speed, low-latency broadband Internet to some 1.5 million users worldwide.

The Starlink mission was originally announced as having a 53-satellite payload, and the cause for the discrepancy was unknown.

The first-stage booster also successfully landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The weather for the launch was "green," Somya Srivastava, structures engineer at SpaceX and host for the mission's host, said during the live broadcast.

The mission marks SpaceX's 39th launch of the year and 230th Flacon 9 mission overall.

It is also SpaceX's first of two missions on Monday as it seeks to launch a second Flacon 9 rocket into space for its Transporter-8 mission.

Advertisement

The launch is scheduled for 2:19 p.m. PT from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Californian.

There are to be 72 payloads on the flight.