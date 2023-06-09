Trending
Advertisement
Science News
June 9, 2023 / 2:07 PM

Italy's Campi Flegrei volcano is at risk of eruption, researchers say

By Patrick Hilsman
Researchers at Italy's National Research Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology say Campi Flegrei volcano, in southern Italy, is at risk of experiencing an eruption, like the one shown here at Mauna Loa in Hawaii. File Photo by Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE
Researchers at Italy's National Research Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology say Campi Flegrei volcano, in southern Italy, is at risk of experiencing an eruption, like the one shown here at Mauna Loa in Hawaii. File Photo by Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE

June 9 (UPI) -- The Campi Flegrei volcano in southern Italy is at risk of erupting, researchers at Italy's National Research Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology and University College London said in a new study published in the Communications Earth and Environment journal from Nature.

The ground beneath the coastal town of Pozzuoli has been rising about 4 inches a year for the past decade, investigators reported Friday. They also noted a series of persistent small earthquakes, including 600 recorded in April.

Advertisement

About 360,000 people live on the roof of the volcano, which resembles a gentle depression and is not an obvious mountain. It is located about 9 miles west of Naples, Italy, and is partially submerged beneath the Bay of Pozzuoli.

Researchers at University College London created a simulation "to interpret the patterns of earthquakes and ground uplift, and concluded that parts of the volcano had been stretched nearly to a breaking point."

RELATED Evacuations begin in Philippines as Mayon volcano simmers

"Our new study confirms that Campi Flegrei is moving closer to rupture," study lead author Christopher Kilburn of University College London Earth Sciences said in a news release.

"However, this does not mean an eruption is guaranteed. The rupture may open a crack through the crust, but the magma still needs to be pushing up at the right location for an eruption to occur," Kilburn continued.

Advertisement

"This was the first time we have applied our model, which is based on the physics of how rocks break, in real-time to any volcano," Kilburn said, "we will now have to adjust our procedures for estimating the chances of new routes being opened for magma and gas to reach the surface."

RELATED Ashfall expected as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again

The volcano hasn't erupted since 1538 but has experienced increased geological activity in recent decades.

Researchers first used UCL's model in 2017 and say the Campi Flegrei volcano has experienced an increasing number of small earthquakes in line with the model's predictions.

RELATED Heat-trapping atmospheric carbon dioxide soars to new record

Latest Headlines

Long space flights could have greater effects on astronauts' brains
Science News // 1 hour ago
Long space flights could have greater effects on astronauts' brains
Astronauts spending six months or longer in space should stretch their time between trips to three years, warns new research on the impact of space travel on the brain.
Liquid shock absorbers in football helmets could reduce impact on brains
Science News // 2 hours ago
Liquid shock absorbers in football helmets could reduce impact on brains
June 9 (UPI) -- Liquid shock absorbers in a helmet could be one key to reducing the impact of concussions suffered while playing football, according to a paper published Friday by Stanford University researchers.
Climate Prediction Center says El Nino weather phenomenon has developed
Science News // 23 hours ago
Climate Prediction Center says El Nino weather phenomenon has developed
June 8 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center says an El Nino weather pattern has officially developed.
Schools, museums, libraries can apply to receive artifacts from NASA
Science News // 1 day ago
Schools, museums, libraries can apply to receive artifacts from NASA
June 7 (UPI) -- NASA is giving STEM programs across the country the opportunity to receive historical objects from the agency to be used for educational purposes.
Hurtigruten Norway reveals details on planned zero-emission cruise ship
Science News // 2 days ago
Hurtigruten Norway reveals details on planned zero-emission cruise ship
June 7 (UPI) -- The cruise ship company Hurtigruten Norway has revealed more details about its plans for the world's first zero-emission cruise ship. The ship was first proposed as "Sea Zero" in March 2022.
Researchers say new AI program can predict majority of hospital readmissions
Science News // 2 days ago
Researchers say new AI program can predict majority of hospital readmissions
June 7 (UPI) -- Researchers at New York University have designed a new artificial intelligence program that can read notes by physicians, help diagnose patients and estimate their length of a hospital stay.
SpaceX Dragon cargo ship arrives at International Space Station
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX Dragon cargo ship arrives at International Space Station
June 6 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Dragon cargo spaceship successfully docked with the International Space Station early Tuesday morning after taking off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida the day before.
SpaceX launches space station resupply mission after weekend delays
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches space station resupply mission after weekend delays
June 5 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched its Crew Resupply Mission 28 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida late Monday morning after scrubbing the liftoff twice over the weekend.
SpaceX fails attempt to launch 2 missions in a single day
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX fails attempt to launch 2 missions in a single day
June 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX has failed an attempt to launch two missions in a single day after scrubbing a cargo mission scheduled for Sunday afternoon "due to high winds."
Weather delay moves SpaceX resupply mission to same day as Starlink launch
Science News // 5 days ago
Weather delay moves SpaceX resupply mission to same day as Starlink launch
June 3 (UPI) -- Weather in Florida has delayed the launch of the SpaceX Dragon cargo mission, which is now slated to lift off Sunday, the same day the company also plans to send a new batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hurtigruten Norway reveals details on planned zero-emission cruise ship
Hurtigruten Norway reveals details on planned zero-emission cruise ship
Climate Prediction Center says El Nino weather phenomenon has developed
Climate Prediction Center says El Nino weather phenomenon has developed
Schools, museums, libraries can apply to receive artifacts from NASA
Schools, museums, libraries can apply to receive artifacts from NASA
Liquid shock absorbers in football helmets could reduce impact on brains
Liquid shock absorbers in football helmets could reduce impact on brains
Researchers say new AI program can predict majority of hospital readmissions
Researchers say new AI program can predict majority of hospital readmissions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement