June 7 (UPI) -- NASA is giving STEM programs across the country the opportunity to receive historical objects from the agency to be used for educational purposes. The space agency opened applications for the NASA Artifacts Program Wednesday. Schools, universities, libraries and planetariums can apply to receive artifacts for their STEM programs through June 30. Advertisement

"NASA's Artifacts program offers an opportunity to encourage the next generation of science, technology, engineering, and math students -- the Artemis Generation -- and many other space enthusiasts, with these priceless artifacts to share the agency's awe-inspiring accomplishments," Lauren Katz, artifacts program manager, said in a statement.

According to NASA, there are thousands of items to be distributed, including items related to achievements, technological advancements and key figures in the fields of space exploration. Some of the artifacts also have been to space.

Prospective recipients can browse items online with a free account, NASA tweeted.

Our Artifacts program is open! Eligible institutions can apply to receive historic NASA artifacts to use in STEM education. Create an account and search for items including shuttle tiles, science instruments and spacecraft models like this @NASA_SLS model: https://t.co/5Yla3KNDEe pic.twitter.com/mrb37Ski85— NASA (@NASA) June 7, 2023

The agency has loaned out more than 13,000 items since 2009.

NASA expects to notify the entities that will be receiving items in July. Guidance on submitting an application can be found at artifacts.nasa.gov.