A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches a Cargo Dragon-2 spacecraft for NASA on its 28th resupply mission from Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Monday. The cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station on Tuesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Dragon cargo spaceship successfully docked with the International Space Station early Tuesday morning after taking off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida the day before. While the spacecraft's departure from Earth was rocky -- being postponed twice over the weekend before its launch on Monday -- the automated docking went off without a problem at 5:54 a.m. EDT. Advertisement

The Dragon, which carried resupplies and experiments to the space station, is expected to spend about three weeks attached to the space station before it returns to Earth with cargo and research. The craft also delivered the two solar arrays to the ISS, which will increase the energy-production capabilities of the orbiting laboratory.

Also making the trip was the European Space Agency observer Thor, which will allow researchers to see and analyze the electrical activity of thunderstorms on Earth.

In another new experiment, researchers will be examining second-generation seeds and plants created and grown in space.

NASA said scientists will assess "whether plants grown in space can transfer such adaptations to the next generation and, if so, whether a change continues through subsequent generations or stabilizes.

"The investigation creates a second generation of plants using seeds previously produced in space and returned to Earth. Results could provide insight into how to grow multiple generations of plants to provide food and other services on future space missions."

NASA said it is investigation could support the development of strategies for adapting crops and other economically important plants to marginal and reclaimed habitats on Earth.