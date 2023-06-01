Tropical storm likely to develop on first day of hurricane season, NOAA says

June 1 (UPI) -- A tropical storm is highly likely to form off the coast of Florida on the first day of hurricane season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
"Recent satellite wind data, along with buoy and ship observations indicate the area of low pressure over the NE Gulf of Mexico has a broad but well-defined circulation with maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph. Shower and thunderstorm activity is also showing signs of organization," the NOAA's National Hurricane Center tweeted Thursday.