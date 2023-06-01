Tropical storm likely to develop on first day of hurricane season, NOAA says

The NOAA says a tropical storm is likely to develop off the coast of Florida on the first day of hurricane season. Photo Courtesy of NOAA

June 1 (UPI) -- A tropical storm is highly likely to form off the coast of Florida on the first day of hurricane season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "Recent satellite wind data, along with buoy and ship observations indicate the area of low pressure over the NE Gulf of Mexico has a broad but well-defined circulation with maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph. Shower and thunderstorm activity is also showing signs of organization," the NOAA's National Hurricane Center tweeted Thursday. Advertisement

"If these trends continue, a short-lived tropical depression or storm is likely to form & this system now has a high chance (70%) for development as it meanders offshore over the Gulf of Mexico," The National Hurricane Center continued.

The system, which is currently named 91L, was classified as a tropical disturbance when it started Wednesday night. If the wind speeds reach 39 mph, the system will become a named storm.

"Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall could occur over portions of the Florida Peninsula through this weekend," the National Weather Service said in a weather update.

If a tropical storm system develops it will be the first Atlantic storm of the 2023 hurricane season.

Advertisement

The NOAA predicts that 2023 will be a "near-normal" hurricane season and expects between 12 and 17 named storms to form.

The storm will be named "Arlene," if it develops.