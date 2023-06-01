Trending
Advertisement
Science News
June 1, 2023 / 4:39 PM

Tropical storm likely to develop on first day of hurricane season, NOAA says

By Patrick Hilsman
The NOAA says a tropical storm is likely to develop off the coast of Florida on the first day of hurricane season. Photo Courtesy of NOAA
The NOAA says a tropical storm is likely to develop off the coast of Florida on the first day of hurricane season. Photo Courtesy of NOAA

June 1 (UPI) -- A tropical storm is highly likely to form off the coast of Florida on the first day of hurricane season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"Recent satellite wind data, along with buoy and ship observations indicate the area of low pressure over the NE Gulf of Mexico has a broad but well-defined circulation with maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph. Shower and thunderstorm activity is also showing signs of organization," the NOAA's National Hurricane Center tweeted Thursday.

Advertisement

"If these trends continue, a short-lived tropical depression or storm is likely to form & this system now has a high chance (70%) for development as it meanders offshore over the Gulf of Mexico," The National Hurricane Center continued.

The system, which is currently named 91L, was classified as a tropical disturbance when it started Wednesday night. If the wind speeds reach 39 mph, the system will become a named storm.

"Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall could occur over portions of the Florida Peninsula through this weekend," the National Weather Service said in a weather update.

If a tropical storm system develops it will be the first Atlantic storm of the 2023 hurricane season.

Advertisement

The NOAA predicts that 2023 will be a "near-normal" hurricane season and expects between 12 and 17 named storms to form.

The storm will be named "Arlene," if it develops.

Read More

NOAA predicts 'near-normal' hurricane season, with 12-17 named storms Meteorologists cast wary eye on Atlantic for pre-season tropical storms Subtropical storm developed over Atlantic in January, NHC says

Latest Headlines

Infant boys make more vocalization sounds than girls in first year, study shows
Science News // 6 hours ago
Infant boys make more vocalization sounds than girls in first year, study shows
Girls have long been thought to have a language advantage over boys as infants. But new research finds that boys make more vocalization sounds than girls do in the early months of life.
June's short nights to bring plenty of stargazing opportunities
Science News // 7 hours ago
June's short nights to bring plenty of stargazing opportunities
June has the shortest nights of the entire year across the Northern Hemisphere, but there will still be plenty to see in the sky this month after the sun has set.
NASA hearing on UFOs disappoints public, frustrates devotees
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA hearing on UFOs disappoints public, frustrates devotees
May 31 (UPI) -- The long-awaited NASA hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena Wednesday in Washington lacked any revelations, disappointing many viewers on YouTube and frustrating devotees of exploring the unknown.
Pterosaur bones found three decades ago are Australia's oldest, researchers say
Science News // 1 day ago
Pterosaur bones found three decades ago are Australia's oldest, researchers say
May 31 (UPI) -- Fossilized bones from pterosaurs, flying creatures that lived at the same time as the dinosaurs, discovered three decades ago are the oldest ever discovered in Australia, according to a new research paper.
Study: Scientists use X-ray to identify single atom for first time
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Scientists use X-ray to identify single atom for first time
May 31 (UPI) -- For the first time, scientists have taken the first X-ray signal of a single atom, with such detection having the potential to revolutionize areas of science like quantum information, nanotechnology, and environment.
Oldest known plague cases identified in 4,000-year-old skeletal DNA
Science News // 1 day ago
Oldest known plague cases identified in 4,000-year-old skeletal DNA
Researchers have identified the oldest cases of plague in Britain to date, with DNA that is 4,000 years old.
SpaceX Dragon carrying Axiom crew splashes down off coast of Florida
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX Dragon carrying Axiom crew splashes down off coast of Florida
May 30 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Dragon crewed spacecraft returned to Earth late Tuesday night, successfully splashing down off the coast of Florida following 10 days in space.
Spain becomes 25th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords
Science News // 1 day ago
Spain becomes 25th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords
May 30 (UPI) -- Spain on Tuesday became the 25th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords, a set of principles that guide space exploration among nations that join the U.S. agency's ambitious plan to return man to the moon.
China launches manned mission to Tiangong Space Station
Science News // 2 days ago
China launches manned mission to Tiangong Space Station
May 30 (UPI) -- China on Tuesday successfully launched a manned mission into space with a final destination of its newly completed orbital space station, China's space agency said.
SpaceX successfully launches Saudi satellite
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX successfully launches Saudi satellite
May 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX confirmed Saturday it successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket and later deployed Saudi Arabia's Arabsat Badr 8 communications satellite into orbit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA hearing on UFOs disappoints public, frustrates devotees
NASA hearing on UFOs disappoints public, frustrates devotees
Study: Scientists use X-ray to identify single atom for first time
Study: Scientists use X-ray to identify single atom for first time
Pterosaur bones found three decades ago are Australia's oldest, researchers say
Pterosaur bones found three decades ago are Australia's oldest, researchers say
Spain becomes 25th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords
Spain becomes 25th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords
Oldest known plague cases identified in 4,000-year-old skeletal DNA
Oldest known plague cases identified in 4,000-year-old skeletal DNA
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement