Science News
May 31, 2023 / 5:42 AM

NASA study group to hold first public meeting on UFO findings

By Simon Druker
Government agencies and lawmakers have been calling for a more in-depth understanding of the phenomenon in recent years, referring to it as an issue of national security. File Photo courtesy of NASA
Government agencies and lawmakers have been calling for a more in-depth understanding of the phenomenon in recent years, referring to it as an issue of national security. File Photo courtesy of NASA

May 30 (UPI) -- NASA's task force dedicated to looking into UFO sightings over the United States is holding its first public meeting Wednesday, which will include taking questions.

The space agency will livestream the four-hour event on its website, which will mark the first time the group will discuss the results of its investigation in public.

Wednesday's meeting is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

NASA last June announced its intent to form the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena or UAP independent study group.

RELATED Mystery objects in Phoenix sky identified as weather balloons

The agency also tempered expectations of science fiction fans however, saying in a statement at the time that "There is no evidence UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin."

In October the agency introduced the 16 experts from different fields that were getting on board the UAP study group.

"Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere is at the heart of who we are at NASA," Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington said in a statement in October.

RELATED Mysterious lights in California sky identified as satellites

NASA defines UAP as "observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective."

The study group was formed in part due to the reaction stemming from a 2021 report issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence concluding it did not have enough information to form an explanation for 143 of 144 UAP reports received since 2004.

At the time, that report found a "handful" of those cases did "appear to demonstrate advanced technology."

RELATED Starlink satellites prompt reports of UFOs in Illinois sky

Public interest and scrutiny from lawmakers has increased since that point.

In a newly unclassified report released this past January, the ODNI said it had received 366 new reports of UAPs since March 2021. The report found UAP reporting "is increasing," giving the government "greater awareness of airspace and increased opportunity to resolve" the incidents.

The Pentagon was able to characterize 163 as "balloon or balloon-like entities," while another 26 were identified as drones, and six others attributed to "birds, weather events or airborne debris like plastic bags."

But a number of them remain without explanation, described by witnesses, including naval aviators as objects moving "at considerable speed, without discernible means of propulsion" and "demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities, and require further analysis."

Legislators were shown videos during open House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee meetings recorded during U.S. military encounters with UAPs that remain undefined.

Government agencies and politicians have also been calling for a more in-depth understanding of the phenomenon in recent years, referring to it as an issue of national security.

Earlier this year, the United States shot down four mysterious aerial objects that made their way over U.S. skies including one that was identified as a Chinese surveillance craft.

The Pentagon's Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group was established by the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act and is tasked with detecting, identifying and attributing "objects of interest in special use airspace and to assess and mitigate any associated threats to safety of flight and national security."

The act also requires the Pentagon to regularly issue public and classified reports to oversight committees regarding new UAP incidents.

Service members also now feel less stigma when it comes to reporting UAP incidents now that the issue receives greater public attention.

Wednesday's report and discussion panel "is not a review or assessment of previous unidentifiable observations. The report will inform NASA on what possible data could be collected in the future to shed light on the nature and origin of UAP."

