Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 31, 2023 / 1:21 PM

Pterosaur bones found three decades ago are Australia's oldest, researchers say

By Patrick Hilsman
Fossilized pterosaur bones discovered three decades ago are the oldest of their kind ever found in Australia, according to a study published in the journal "Historical Biology." Photo Courtesy of Historical Biology
Fossilized pterosaur bones discovered three decades ago are the oldest of their kind ever found in Australia, according to a study published in the journal "Historical Biology." Photo Courtesy of Historical Biology

May 31 (UPI) -- Fossilized pterosaurs bones discovered three decades ago are the oldest ever discovered in Australia, according to a new paper published in the journal Historical Biology.

Researchers say the bones are 107 million years old. Pterosaurs were flying reptiles that lived at the same time as the dinosaurs during the Mesozoic era.

Advertisement

In collaboration with Museums Victoria, researchers analyzed pieces from a pterosaur's pelvis bone and part of a pterosaur's wing.

Researchers were able to determine that the bones came from two separate creatures, one adult and one juvenile.

RELATED German climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur exhibit

"Incongruence in the size of specimens described herein indicates the presence of two individuals," researchers said in the study.

Unlike many gliding winged creatures, it is believed that pterosaurs were able to fly under their own power the way a modern bird or bat would fly. It is also believed that they were able to travel long distances, which raises the possibility that the creatures were migratory.

"By analyzing these bones, we have also been able to confirm the existence of the first ever Australian juvenile pterosaur, which resided in the Victorian forests around 107 million years ago," said lead researcher Adele Pentland of the Curin's School of Earth and Planetary Sciences.

Advertisement

During the Cretaceous era, which lasted from about 145 million years ago to 66 million years ago, Australia was closer to Antartica and had a much cooler climate.

Though they are believed to have been warm-blooded, the presence of pterosaurs in Australia raises questions about how the creatures lived and bred.

"During the Cretaceous Period (145-66 million years ago), Australia was farther south than it is today, and the state of Victoria was within the polar circle -- covered in darkness for weeks on end during the winter," said Pentland.

RELATED Ancient frogs in mass grave died from too much sex

"Despite these seasonally harsh conditions, it is clear that pterosaurs found a way to survive and thrive," said Pentland.

"It will only be a matter of time until we are able to determine whether pterosaurs migrated north during the harsh winters to breed, or whether they adapted to polar conditions. Finding the answer to this question will help researchers better understand these mysterious flying reptiles," said Pentland.

Read More

'Fleet-footed lizard' named Massachusetts' official state dinosaur

Latest Headlines

Study: Scientists use X-ray to identify single atom for first time
Science News // 1 hour ago
Study: Scientists use X-ray to identify single atom for first time
May 31 (UPI) -- For the first time, scientists have taken the first X-ray signal of a single atom, with such detection having the potential to revolutionize areas of science like quantum information, nanotechnology, and environment.
Oldest known plague cases identified in 4,000-year-old skeletal DNA
Science News // 4 hours ago
Oldest known plague cases identified in 4,000-year-old skeletal DNA
Researchers have identified the oldest cases of plague in Britain to date, with DNA that is 4,000 years old.
Watch live: NASA study group holds first public meeting on UFO findings
Science News // 8 hours ago
Watch live: NASA study group holds first public meeting on UFO findings
May 31 (UPI) -- NASA's task force dedicated to looking into UFO sightings over the United States is holding its first public meeting Wednesday, which will include taking questions.
SpaceX Dragon carrying Axiom crew splashes down off coast of Florida
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX Dragon carrying Axiom crew splashes down off coast of Florida
May 30 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Dragon crewed spacecraft returned to Earth late Tuesday night, successfully splashing down off the coast of Florida following 10 days in space.
Spain becomes 25th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords
Science News // 15 hours ago
Spain becomes 25th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords
May 30 (UPI) -- Spain on Tuesday became the 25th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords, a set of principles that guide space exploration among nations that join the U.S. agency's ambitious plan to return man to the moon.
China launches manned mission to Tiangong Space Station
Science News // 1 day ago
China launches manned mission to Tiangong Space Station
May 30 (UPI) -- China on Tuesday successfully launched a manned mission into space with a final destination of its newly completed orbital space station, China's space agency said.
SpaceX successfully launches Saudi satellite
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX successfully launches Saudi satellite
May 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX confirmed Saturday it successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket and later deployed Saudi Arabia's Arabsat Badr 8 communications satellite into orbit.
Rocket Lab successfully launches 2 NASA weather-tracking satellites
Science News // 5 days ago
Rocket Lab successfully launches 2 NASA weather-tracking satellites
May 26 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab successfully launched a second batch of NASA weather-tracking satellites into space from New Zealand late Thursday after the mission had suffered repeated weather delays earlier in the week.
50 years later, Skylab remembered as major force in space exploration
Science News // 6 days ago
50 years later, Skylab remembered as major force in space exploration
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. May 25 (UPI) Fifty years ago, on May 25, 1973, three NASA astronauts were launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida to spend a month aboard Skylab, America's first space station. Their first order of business was rescue it.
SpaceX postpones Arab League satellite launch over weather
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX postpones Arab League satellite launch over weather
May 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Wednesday postponed the launch of a powerful communication relay satellite for the 21-member Arab League, seemingly due to weather.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watch live: NASA study group holds first public meeting on UFO findings
Watch live: NASA study group holds first public meeting on UFO findings
SpaceX Dragon carrying Axiom crew splashes down off coast of Florida
SpaceX Dragon carrying Axiom crew splashes down off coast of Florida
Newly discovered Pompeii victims likely died in earthquake
Newly discovered Pompeii victims likely died in earthquake
Spain becomes 25th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords
Spain becomes 25th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords
China launches manned mission to Tiangong Space Station
China launches manned mission to Tiangong Space Station
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement