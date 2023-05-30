Trending
Spain becomes 25th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords

By Darryl Coote
Spanish President Pedro Sanchez (R) speaks with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday, as the European country became the latest signatory to NASA's Artemis Accords. Photo courtesy of Government of Spain/Twitter
May 30 (UPI) -- Spain on Tuesday became the 25th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords, a set of principles that guide space exploration among nations that join the U.S. agency's ambitious plan to return man to the moon.

Spain's minister of science and innovation Diana Morant signed the agreement during a ceremony at Madrid's Moncloa Palace with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in attendance, among other dignitaries.

"As the newest member of the Artemis Accords family, Spain will safeguard our shared ideals by helping ensure that humanity's rapid expansion into space is done peacefully, safely and transparently," Nelson said in a statement marking the agreement.

The non-binding accords, which establishes principles for the peaceful exploration of space for the benefit of all humanity, was created in 2020 with eight founding members as part of NASA's Artemis program that seeks to send the first woman and the next man to the lunar surface in 2024.

Accord signatories are to play key roles in achieving "a sustainable and robust presence" on the Moon within the decade amid preparations for a Mars mission.

Sanchez's office said in a statement that the agreement is of "great relevance" to the president as it highlights the relationships between the United States and Spain and ensures that the rapid expansion of humanity into space is done safely, while being a growth generator.

"Space is an example of international collaboration and a priority for our country's vision," Sanchez said.

RELATED China sets 2030 deadline to send astronauts to the moon

"We are witnessing a commitment by the government of Spain to a key sector that generates opportunities and high-quality employment, which is a priority and strategic area, essential to help and protect our society."

The signing of the agreement follows Sanchez's trip to Washington, D.C., earlier this month, during which he and President Joe Biden discussed the strengthening of scientific cooperation between their two nations.

A White House readout of the meeting states that the world leaders pledged to deepen cooperation in science and technology, including through the Artemis Accords.

The signing of the agreement comes weeks after the Czech Republic joined the accords on May 3 and as additional countries are expected to become signatories in the coming months.

China launches manned mission to Tiangong Space Station

