May 30, 2023 / 12:39 PM

Axiom crew on SpaceX Dragon successfully undocks from ISS, heads to Earth

By Simon Druker
The SpaceX Dragon crewed spacecraft successfully undocked from the International Space Station Tuesday morning and is making its way back to Earth, carrying Axiom Space's four-member crew of private astronauts (pictured). Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
The SpaceX Dragon crewed spacecraft successfully undocked from the International Space Station Tuesday morning and is making its way back to Earth, carrying Axiom Space's four-member crew of private astronauts (pictured). Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the Axiom Space Ax-2 crew successfully undocked from the International Space Station Tuesday morning and is making its way back to Earth.

The Ax-2 crew is returning after spending 10 days in space conducting scientific experiments and expected to splash down off the coast of Florida at 11:09 p.m. EDT.

The Houston-based privately-funded space infrastructure developer livestreamed the event as the capsule undocked from the ISS at 11:05 a.m. EDT Tuesday. It marks the second crew of astronauts on an entirely private space mission.

"We did get that confirmation that Dragon has successfully exited the approach ellipsoid and is continuing their journey back to Earth," NASA's Mission Control in Houston said during the broadcast, before turning it over to Axiom.

Axiom's four-member crew lifted off earlier this month from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Mission specialist Rayyanah Barnawi became the first Saudi woman in space and was joined by fellow Saudi astronaut Ali al-Qarni. Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is commanding the mission, after Axiom sent its first private astronaut crew to the ISS for a 17-day mission last year.

The multinational crew of astronauts conducted more than 20 different experiments while aboard the ISS.

"It will only take them roughly 12 hours until they make their way back down to Earth. Next up the crew will doff their space suits to get a little bit more comfy for flight," Axiom's Jessie Anderson told the audience during the end of the live broadcast.

"After a brief off-duty period, the crew will then begin final in-cabin preparations. In approximately six-and-a-half hours from now, they will dawn their space suits and begin final preparation for the orbit reentry and splashdown."

Axiom and SpaceX will both live stream the splashdown of the Dragon capsule, nicknamed "Freedom," beginning a few minutes before the scheduled touchdown.

There are two separate splashdown locations depending on weather at the time.

