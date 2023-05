A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket vents propellant moments before postponing the launch of the Badr 8 satellite for Arabsat from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., on Wednesday. The satellite will provide communications capability for Arabsat's customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Wednesday postponed the launch of a powerful communication relay satellite for the 21-member Arab League, seemingly due to weather. The launch was scheduled for Wednesday night from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40. SpaceX said earlier that weather was only 20% favorable for liftoff. Advertisement

The postponement of the ARABSAT BAR-8 satellite mission is its second in about 24 hours after SpaceX scrubbed its initial launch early Wednesday with a little more than three minutes before liftoff.

SpaceX is now aiming for a Friday launch of its Falcon 9 rocket topped with the Arab League satellite that is to be deployed into a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

Now targeting Friday, May 26 for Falcon 9's launch of the @Arabsat BADR-8 mission from SLC-40 in Florida to allow more time for pre-launch checkouts and for weather conditions to improve → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 25, 2023