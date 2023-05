A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida was scrubbed early Wednesday. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

May 24 (UPI) -- A SpaceX launch of a powerful communication relay satellite from Florida was called off early Wednesday due to weather. The Falcon 9 rocket topped with an ARABSAT BADR-8 satellite was a little more than three minutes away from liftoff when the mission was scrubbed at about 1:20 a.m. EDT. Advertisement

The launch window for the mission at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station had opened at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, but weather conditions at the launch site forced liftoff to be repeatedly delayed until it was ultimately called off.

SpaceX earlier Tuesday had said forecasters predicted a 70% of a postponement due to heavy clouds and lightning.

The mission was to launch the satellite into a geosynchronous transfer orbit for the 21-member Arab League.

While announcing that the mission was being called off during the live telecast, Zachary Luppen, an avionics reliability engineer at SpaceX, said that both the rocket and payload were in "good health" and that weather had been "a launch issue."

SpaceX had said a backup opportunity would be available overnight Wednesday.