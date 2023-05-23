Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 23, 2023 / 3:41 PM

Powerful Arab League communications satellite ready for night launch

By Stefano Coledan
1/4
This is an artist's conception of ARABSAT in space. Image courtesy of Airbus Defense and Space
This is an artist's conception of ARABSAT in space. Image courtesy of Airbus Defense and Space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 23 (UPI) -- A powerful communication relay satellite for the 21-member Arab League is scheduled for launch Tuesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. weather permitting.

SpaceX plans to carry ARABSAT BADR-8 satellite into a geosynchronous transfer orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40, with a 127-minute window that opens at 11:25 p.m. EDT.

Advertisement

However, forecasters have predicted a 70% chance of a postponement because of heavy clouds and lightning in the area. A backup opportunity exists Wednesday at the same time, SpaceX said.

The two-stage rocket will carry the satellite 22,300 miles above Earth to boost telecommunications between countries in Europe, Middle East, Africa and central Asia.

RELATED Private astronauts arrive at International Space Station, greeted warmly

The satellite is provided with considerable transponders for satellite TV reception and communications in the so-called KU and C bands.

Once at its final destination, Arabsat will match Earth's rotation of one orbit every 24 hours. Experts call that a geostationary orbit, which the satellite will take four to five months to reach. That orbit is standard for communication satellites.

Arabsat was built by Airbus Defense and Space in Toulouse, France. It weighs 4.9 tons and uses innovative electric propulsion, a technique that provides a minute amount of thrust -- more than acceptable, given its expected operational life of 15 years at a minimum.

Advertisement

The new satellite platform, also known as core, provides power, propulsion and other crucial elements of spacecraft functions. It carries electric propulsion thrusters that make it ideal for use on most launch vehicles, given its variety of capabilities.

The vehicle is part of Airbus' new generation of optical communication in space technology and will be integrated with future, highly robust anti-jamming devices.

To maneuver to its final orbital destination, Arabsat is equipped with ion thrusters as part of its electric propulsion technology. Prototypes have flown in space before.

RELATED Rocket Lab launch of 2 NASA weather satellites from New Zealand postponed by weather

If weather cooperates, and all works well Tuesday night, the Falcon 9 and its payload will reach a maximum speed of 17,400 miles per hour.

The first stage booster, which has been used 12 times previously, is to return to Earth and land on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida and sent back to SpaceX facilities for refurbishment.

Read More

Crew of four lifts off on Axiom mission to International Space Station

Latest Headlines

Private astronauts arrive at International Space Station, greeted warmly
Science News // 1 day ago
Private astronauts arrive at International Space Station, greeted warmly
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. May 22 (UPI) -- Warmly greeted by the seven astronauts living aboard the International Space Station, a four-member crew joined the celebration in a live TV broadcast shortly after their Freedom capsule arrived at the orbiting laborator
Crescent moon to join pairing of planets
Science News // 1 day ago
Crescent moon to join pairing of planets
Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and the nights leading up to the holiday weekend will offer stargazers the opportunity to witness several celestial sights.
Crew of four lifts off on Axiom mission to International Space Station
Science News // 1 day ago
Crew of four lifts off on Axiom mission to International Space Station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 21 (UPI) -- A crew of four lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon rocket late Sunday afternoon on an Axiom Space-sponsored visit to the International Space Station.
Rocket Lab launch of 2 NASA weather satellites from New Zealand postponed by weather
Science News // 2 days ago
Rocket Lab launch of 2 NASA weather satellites from New Zealand postponed by weather
May 21 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab has postponed launching two NASA weather satellites from New Zealand until 1 a.m. EDT Tuesday because of unfavorable weather conditions, the space agency announced.
Pair of NASA weather satellites to launch from New Zealand
Science News // 4 days ago
Pair of NASA weather satellites to launch from New Zealand
May 19 (UPI) -- A new pair of NASA weather satellites is ready for a ride into Earth orbit Monday from New Zealand. The launch time for the mission, called "Coming to a Storm Near You," is 1:30 a.m. EDT.
Blue Origin wins $3.4B NASA contract to build moon lander
Science News // 4 days ago
Blue Origin wins $3.4B NASA contract to build moon lander
May 19 (UPI) -- NASA will announce on Friday morning who will help the space agency develop a human landing system that will allow humans to return to the moon.
SpaceX successfully launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX successfully launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites
May 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying nearly two dozen satellites for its Starlink Internet mission into space early Friday.
After 2 delays, SpaceX hopes next launch attempt will send satellites toward orbit
Science News // 4 days ago
After 2 delays, SpaceX hopes next launch attempt will send satellites toward orbit
May 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX hopes to launch 22 satellites in a Starlink mission Friday after previously suffering delays, the company said.
NASA studies solar cell material it says is thinner, more flexible than silicon
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA studies solar cell material it says is thinner, more flexible than silicon
May 18 (UPI) -- Scientists at NASA's Glenn Research Center may have found a way to provide reliable power sources to astronauts on missions to the Moon and Mars.
Ax-2 crew carrying personal, cultural mementoes on launch to ISS
Science News // 1 week ago
Ax-2 crew carrying personal, cultural mementoes on launch to ISS
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 16 (UPI) -- The second crew of astronauts set to launch on the Axiom Space private mission said Tuesday they feel inspired by the of their flight. They'll be carrying personal and cultural mementoes along for the ride.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Private astronauts arrive at International Space Station, greeted warmly
Private astronauts arrive at International Space Station, greeted warmly
Crescent moon to join pairing of planets
Crescent moon to join pairing of planets
Crew of four lifts off on Axiom mission to International Space Station
Crew of four lifts off on Axiom mission to International Space Station
Rocket Lab launch of 2 NASA weather satellites from New Zealand postponed by weather
Rocket Lab launch of 2 NASA weather satellites from New Zealand postponed by weather
Blue Origin wins $3.4B NASA contract to build moon lander
Blue Origin wins $3.4B NASA contract to build moon lander
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement