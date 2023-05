1/8

The Axion mission's capsule Freedom (R) docked at the International Space Station on Monday. Photo courtesy of NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. May 22 (UPI) -- After Sunday's launch from Florida, a four-member crew took 19 hours to reach the International Space Station, docking with the orbital complex at 9:12 a.m. EDT Monday. The brand-new Falcon 9 rocket had soared into partly cloudy skies from the Kennedy Space Center and made it to Earth orbit less than 9 minutes later. Advertisement

"Thanks for putting your trust in the Falcon 9 team," SpaceX's engineering manager Bill Gerstenmaier told spacecraft commander Peggy Whitson.

Then the capsule gradually soared from its initial orbit 125 miles above Earth to 254 miles -- the altitude that would take it to the space station for this morning's rendezvous maneuvers and docking.

"Hope you enjoyed the ride to space. Have a great trip on Dragon," Gerstenmaier said. "Welcome home to zero-G, Peggy."

"It was a phenomenal ride," Whitson answered.

"Make sure you share the joy of zero-G with your crew, Peggy," Gerstenmaier replied.

"We will do that," Whitson replied.

Over the course of three space missions, Whitson logged a total of 665 days, mostly aboard the space station.

Whitson and pilot John Shoffner are Axiom employees. The other crew components are mission specialists Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi from Saudi Arabia.