The SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket early Friday from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying nearly two dozen satellites for its Starlink Internet mission into space early Friday. The rocket topped with 22 second-generation mini Starlink satellites launched at 2:31 a.m. EST from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch comes after the mission suffered two previous delays, according to Spaceflight Now, with its first launch scheduled in April and it second for Thursday.

It was also scheduled for liftoff at 1:31 a.m. but was pushed to the third of four possible launch opportunities on Friday, seemingly due to weather conditions.

At about 8 minutes, 30 seconds into the flight, the first-stage booster returned to Earth, and landed upon SpaceX's Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The mission was its fifth total. It has previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e and one Starlink mission.

SpaceX will also attempt to retrieve both of the flight's fairing halves, which are on their eight mission, upon the Doug drone ship.

The launch also marked SpaceX's 231st mission and 32nd of the year.