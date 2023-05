A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched its batch of Starlink satellites from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida earlier this month. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX hopes to launch 22 satellites for a Starlink mission early Friday morning after previously suffering two delays. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the second-generation Starlink V2 Mini Internet satellites are scheduled to launch at 12:41 a.m. EDT from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the company said in a news release. Advertisement

If all goes well, the first stage booster is expected to land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

There are additional launch opportunities throughout the night at 1:31 a.m., 2:19 a.m. and 3:09 a.m. ET. There also will be back-up launch opportunities Saturday.

SpaceX said the first stage booster on this flight previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and one other Starlink mission.

According to Spaceflight Now, the launch was delayed from April and again on Thursday.