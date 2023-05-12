Trending
Watch: Cosmonauts to activate radiator during ISS spacewalk

By Patrick Hilsman
Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, shown here standing to the right of NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, spent Friday preparing for a seven-hour spacewalk to activate a radiator on the station's Nauka science module. File NASA Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, shown here standing to the right of NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, spent Friday preparing for a seven-hour spacewalk to activate a radiator on the station's Nauka science module. File NASA Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Russian cosmonauts Dmitri Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev prepared for a spacewalk from the International Space Station Friday.

The cosmonauts spent the day readying their Orlan spacesuits in the Station's Poisk airlock, where they attached batteries, checked for leaks and tested the suits' communications systems.

The pair have completed two previous spacewalks since April, installing a radiator and transferring an airlock from the Rassvet module to the Nauka science module.

The Cosmonauts are scheduled to exit the International Space Station via the Poisk airlock at 11:55 a.m. EDT and move toward the Nauka Science Module, where they will activate the radiator the pair attached to the module during an April 19 spacewalk, NASA said.

The cosmonauts are expected to spend approximately 7 hours conducting their spacewalk, which will be broadcast live by NASA TV.

The Orlan spacesuits used by Petelin and Prokopyev are an evolution of spacesuits that were intended for the scrapped Soviet moon program but have been upgraded over the decades, eventually for use on the International Space Station.

Cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, who assisted Petelin and Prokopyev on previous spacewalks, conducted two experiments on Wednesday, attaching a sensor to monitor his blood pressure and a piece of headgear designed to monitor his reactions to simulated spacecraft and robotic arm operation.

As Petelin and Prokopyev prepared their suits, astronauts Frank Rubio and Stephen Bowen cleaned out the two Extravehicular Mobility Unit spacesuits that were worn by Bowden and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi while preparing the station's power system for an upgrade during an April 28 spacewalk.

While relations between the United States and the Russian Federation have deteriorated drastically since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, both nations have indicated that they want continued cooperation on the International Space Station for the foreseeable future.

