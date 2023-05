SpaceX is preparing to launch 51 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, like the one shown here carrying Starlinks to orbit in March, that is scheduled to lift off at 4:09 p.m. EDT from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX is preparing to launch 51 Starlink satellites into orbit Wednesday. The satellites are scheduled to be carried into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket that will lift off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 4:09 p.m. EDT.

A backup launch window is available for Thursday at 3:55 p.m. EDT if Wednesday's launch has to be scrubbed.

SpaceX will broadcast the launch live with coverage starting approximately five minutes prior to liftoff.

The Falcon 9 booster stage that is scheduled to launch the satellites previously launched satellites for Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission and a previous Starlink mission.

The booster is scheduled to separate from the rest of the spacecraft after launch and return to Earth where it will land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

Wednesday's scheduled launch will be the 28th Falcon 9 launch of the year.

In total, SpaceX has launched over 4,300 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The company has obtained permission to deploy a total of 12,000 Starlinks and is currently seeking permission to launch an additional 30,000.

