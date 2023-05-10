SpaceX says it will launch first commercial space station by mid-2025

1/2

SpaceX confirmed Wednesday it signed a contract to launch the world’s first commercial space station, being built by private aerospace firm Vast. Photo courtesy of Vast

May 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX confirmed Wednesday it signed a contract to launch the world's first commercial space station. The company also will perform manned space flights shortly after launching the station into orbit "no later than August 2025," SpaceX said in a statement. Advertisement

The Haven-1 space station is being built by Vast, a private aerospace company based in Long Beach, Calif. Its "mission is to contribute to a future where billions of people are living and thriving in space -- a future in which the human population and our resources expand far beyond our current imagination."

Announcing the Haven-1 and Vast-1 missions to low-Earth orbit. Launched by @SpaceX, Haven-1 is scheduled to be the world's first commercial space station and will be visited by a crew of four aboard a Dragon spacecraft during Vast-1 → https://t.co/ToxFSiyQJj pic.twitter.com/YSPrM9Krtr— VΛST (@vast) May 10, 2023

Vast is solely funded by its billionaire founder and CEO Jed McCaleb.

SpaceX will use its Falcon 9 rocket to carry the Haven-1 station into orbit.

Manned crews will then use the company's Dragon reusable spacecraft to get to the space station, docking for up to 30 days while in orbit.

Advertisement

Vast plans for the initial module to become part of a larger 100-meter-long multi-module spinning space station with artificial gravity.

SpaceX confirmed it also will provide crew training, as well as spacesuit and spacecraft ingress and egress exercises. SpaceX also will conduct mission simulations, as part of the agreement with Vast.

"A commercial rocket launching a commercial spacecraft with commercial astronauts to a commercial space station is the future of low-Earth orbit, and with Vast we're taking another step toward making that future a reality," SpaceX Senior Vice President of Commercial Business Tom Ochinero said in a statement.

RELATED James Webb Telescope unveils complex rings around young star

"The SpaceX team couldn't be more excited to launch Vast's Haven-1 and support their follow-on human spaceflight missions to the orbiting commercial space station."

Crew selection is underway, the company said Wednesday, and will be announced at a future date.

"Vast is thrilled to embark on this journey of launching the world's first commercial space station, Haven-1, and its first crew, Vast-1," McCaleb said in a statement.

"We are grateful to SpaceX for this exciting partnership that represents the first steps in Vast's long-term vision of launching much larger, artificial gravity space stations in Earth orbit and beyond."