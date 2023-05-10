Trending
SpaceX says it will launch first commercial space station by mid-2025

By Simon Druker
SpaceX confirmed Wednesday it signed a contract to launch the world’s first commercial space station, being built by private aerospace firm Vast. Photo courtesy of Vast
May 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX confirmed Wednesday it signed a contract to launch the world's first commercial space station.

The company also will perform manned space flights shortly after launching the station into orbit "no later than August 2025," SpaceX said in a statement.

The Haven-1 space station is being built by Vast, a private aerospace company based in Long Beach, Calif. Its "mission is to contribute to a future where billions of people are living and thriving in space -- a future in which the human population and our resources expand far beyond our current imagination."

Vast is solely funded by its billionaire founder and CEO Jed McCaleb.

SpaceX will use its Falcon 9 rocket to carry the Haven-1 station into orbit.

Manned crews will then use the company's Dragon reusable spacecraft to get to the space station, docking for up to 30 days while in orbit.

Vast plans for the initial module to become part of a larger 100-meter-long multi-module spinning space station with artificial gravity.

SpaceX confirmed it also will provide crew training, as well as spacesuit and spacecraft ingress and egress exercises. SpaceX also will conduct mission simulations, as part of the agreement with Vast.

"A commercial rocket launching a commercial spacecraft with commercial astronauts to a commercial space station is the future of low-Earth orbit, and with Vast we're taking another step toward making that future a reality," SpaceX Senior Vice President of Commercial Business Tom Ochinero said in a statement.

RELATED James Webb Telescope unveils complex rings around young star

"The SpaceX team couldn't be more excited to launch Vast's Haven-1 and support their follow-on human spaceflight missions to the orbiting commercial space station."

Crew selection is underway, the company said Wednesday, and will be announced at a future date.

"Vast is thrilled to embark on this journey of launching the world's first commercial space station, Haven-1, and its first crew, Vast-1," McCaleb said in a statement.

"We are grateful to SpaceX for this exciting partnership that represents the first steps in Vast's long-term vision of launching much larger, artificial gravity space stations in Earth orbit and beyond."

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites from California
Science News // 6 hours ago
SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites from California
May 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 51 Starlink satellites into orbit Wednesday. The satellites were carried into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Health experts warn of 'existential threat to humanity' from AI
Science News // 7 hours ago
Health experts warn of 'existential threat to humanity' from AI
Artificial intelligence (AI) research and development should stop until its use and technology are properly regulated, an international group of doctors and public health experts said.
China to launch new cargo ship to Tiangong space station
Science News // 9 hours ago
China to launch new cargo ship to Tiangong space station
May 10 (UPI) -- China is scheduled to launch the cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-6 to support its orbiting space station on Wednesday evening.
James Webb Telescope unveils complex rings around young star
Science News // 1 day ago
James Webb Telescope unveils complex rings around young star
May 9 (UPI) -- Researchers using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have observed multiple debris rings surrounding a young star, according to a study led by the University of Arizona in Tucson's Andras Gaspar.
Rocket Lab successfully launches 2 NASA storm-monitoring satellites
Science News // 2 days ago
Rocket Lab successfully launches 2 NASA storm-monitoring satellites
May 8 (UPI) -- U.S.-based Rocket Lab Electron successfully launched a pair of NASA storm-monitoring satellites into space on Monday from New Zealand.
NASA: Up to 4 of Uranus' moons could have water
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA: Up to 4 of Uranus' moons could have water
May 5 (UPI) -- Four of Uranus's largest moons likely contain an ocean layer of water between its core and icy crust, NASA said on Thursday after a re-examining data originally gathered from its Voyager spacecraft.
ESA releases image of Earth showing detailed weather patterns
Science News // 6 days ago
ESA releases image of Earth showing detailed weather patterns
May 4 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency and Eumetsat have released a detailed image of the Earth and its weather patterns from the Meteostat Third Generation Imager-1 satellite.
Cosmonauts transfer airlock between ISS modules
Science News // 6 days ago
Cosmonauts transfer airlock between ISS modules
May 4 (UPI) -- Russian Cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin completed a spacewalk to transfer an equipment airlock from one module of the International Space Station to another.
SpaceX lifts another 56 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX lifts another 56 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit
May 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX carried another 56 Starlink Internet satellites into space from the Cape Canaveral Space Station on Thursday morning, its 27th orbital mission on its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket this year.
Joint venture announced to build 'underwater space station of the ocean'
Science News // 6 days ago
Joint venture announced to build 'underwater space station of the ocean'
May 4 (UPI) -- NOAA and Proteus Ocean Group have signed a formal agreement to build the first "underwater space station of the ocean" off the Caribbean island of Curaçao to study marine life and climate change.
