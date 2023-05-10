Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 10, 2023 / 10:57 AM

Health experts warn of 'existential threat to humanity' from AI

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
AI has transformative potential for society, including in medicine and public health, but also can be misused and may have several negative impacts, an international group of doctors and public health experts said. Image by Alexandra Koch/Pixabay
AI has transformative potential for society, including in medicine and public health, but also can be misused and may have several negative impacts, an international group of doctors and public health experts said. Image by Alexandra Koch/Pixabay

Artificial intelligence (AI) research and development should stop until its use and technology are properly regulated, an international group of doctors and public health experts said.

Certain types of AI pose an "existential threat to humanity," the experts wrote in Tuesday's issue of the journal BMJ Global Health. The group -- led by Dr. Frederik Federspiel of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in the United Kingdom -- included experts from the United States, Australia, Costa Rica and Malaysia.

Advertisement

AI has transformative potential for society, including in medicine and public health, but also can be misused and may have several negative impacts, they said.

The experts warned that AI's ability to rapidly clean, organize and analyze massive data sets, which may include personal data and images, make it possible to be used to manipulate behavior and subvert democracy.

RELATED ChatGPT rated more accurate, detailed, empathetic than doctors

There are already examples, they noted. AI was used in this way in the 2016 U.S. presidential election; in the 2017 French presidential election; and in elections in Kenya in 2013 and 2017, the experts reported.

Advertisement

"When combined with the rapidly improving ability to distort or misrepresent reality with deep fakes, AI-driven information systems may further undermine democracy by causing a general breakdown in trust or by driving social division and conflict, with ensuing public health impacts," the authors warned.

AI-driven surveillance can be used to control and oppress people, they added. China's Social Credit System is an example, combining facial recognition software and analysis of "big data" repositories of people's financial transactions, movements, police records and social relationships, according to the report.

RELATED ChatGPT may offer accurate answers to breast cancer questions

At least 75 countries have been expanding these types of systems, including liberal democracies, the team said.

Another area of threat is in the development of Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (LAWS). Attached to small mobile devices such as drones, these can locate, select and engage human targets without human supervision. This could kill people "at an industrial scale," the authors explained.

Over the next decade, widespread use of AI technology could also cost tens to hundreds of millions of jobs.

RELATED AI beats sonographer's assessments of heart health on ultrasound, study shows

"While there would be many benefits from ending work that is repetitive, dangerous and unpleasant, we already know that unemployment is strongly associated with adverse health outcomes and behavior," the authors stated.

Increasing automation tends to shift income and wealth to the owners, and contributes to inequitable wealth distribution across the globe, they said.

Advertisement

"Furthermore, we do not know how society will respond psychologically and emotionally to a world where work is unavailable or unnecessary, nor are we thinking much about the policies and strategies that would be needed to break the association between unemployment and ill health," the authors wrote.

Self-improving general purpose AI (AGI) is a great threat. It could learn and perform the full range of human tasks, the experts explained in a journal news release.

"We are now seeking to create machines that are vastly more intelligent and powerful than ourselves," they wrote. "The potential for such machines to apply this intelligence and power -- whether deliberately or not -- in ways that could harm or subjugate humans -- is real and has to be considered."

If realized, the connection of AGI to the internet and the real world, including via vehicles, robots, weapons and digital systems could, they said, well represent the "biggest event in human history."

The window of opportunity to avoid serious and potentially existential harms is closing, the authors cautioned.

"The future outcomes of the development of AI and AGI will depend on policy decisions taken now and on the effectiveness of regulatory institutions that we design to minimize risk and harm and maximize benefit," they wrote.

Advertisement

This will require international agreement and cooperation and avoiding an AI "arms race," the team suggested.

"If AI is to ever fulfill its promise to benefit humanity and society, we must protect democracy, strengthen our public-interest institutions, and dilute power so that there are effective checks and balances," the experts concluded. "This includes ensuring transparency and accountability of the parts of the military-corporate industrial complex driving AI developments and the social media companies that are enabling AI-driven, targeted misinformation to undermine our democratic institutions and rights to privacy."

More information

Read about the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink satellites from California
Science News // 2 minutes ago
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink satellites from California
May 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX is preparing to launch 51 Starlink satellites into orbit Wednesday. The satellites are scheduled to be carried into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
China to launch new cargo ship to Tiangong space station
Science News // 3 hours ago
China to launch new cargo ship to Tiangong space station
May 10 (UPI) -- China is scheduled to launch the cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-6 to support its orbiting space station on Wednesday evening.
James Webb Telescope unveils complex rings around young star
Science News // 1 day ago
James Webb Telescope unveils complex rings around young star
May 9 (UPI) -- Researchers using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have observed multiple debris rings surrounding a young star, according to a study led by the University of Arizona in Tucson's Andras Gaspar.
Rocket Lab successfully launches 2 NASA storm-monitoring satellites
Science News // 2 days ago
Rocket Lab successfully launches 2 NASA storm-monitoring satellites
May 8 (UPI) -- U.S.-based Rocket Lab Electron successfully launched a pair of NASA storm-monitoring satellites into space on Monday from New Zealand.
NASA: Up to 4 of Uranus' moons could have water
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA: Up to 4 of Uranus' moons could have water
May 5 (UPI) -- Four of Uranus's largest moons likely contain an ocean layer of water between its core and icy crust, NASA said on Thursday after a re-examining data originally gathered from its Voyager spacecraft.
ESA releases image of Earth showing detailed weather patterns
Science News // 6 days ago
ESA releases image of Earth showing detailed weather patterns
May 4 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency and Eumetsat have released a detailed image of the Earth and its weather patterns from the Meteostat Third Generation Imager-1 satellite.
Cosmonauts transfer airlock between ISS modules
Science News // 6 days ago
Cosmonauts transfer airlock between ISS modules
May 4 (UPI) -- Russian Cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin completed a spacewalk to transfer an equipment airlock from one module of the International Space Station to another.
SpaceX lifts another 56 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX lifts another 56 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit
May 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX carried another 56 Starlink Internet satellites into space from the Cape Canaveral Space Station on Thursday morning, its 27th orbital mission on its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket this year.
Joint venture announced to build 'underwater space station of the ocean'
Science News // 6 days ago
Joint venture announced to build 'underwater space station of the ocean'
May 4 (UPI) -- NOAA and Proteus Ocean Group have signed a formal agreement to build the first "underwater space station of the ocean" off the Caribbean island of Curaçao to study marine life and climate change.
SpaceX plans to light up night skies with early Thursday Falcon 9 launch
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX plans to light up night skies with early Thursday Falcon 9 launch
May 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX will launch its Falcon 9, carrying 56 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, early Thursday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Webb Telescope unveils complex rings around young star
James Webb Telescope unveils complex rings around young star
Joint venture announced to build 'underwater space station of the ocean'
Joint venture announced to build 'underwater space station of the ocean'
China to launch new cargo ship to Tiangong space station
China to launch new cargo ship to Tiangong space station
ESA releases image of Earth showing detailed weather patterns
ESA releases image of Earth showing detailed weather patterns
NASA: Up to 4 of Uranus' moons could have water
NASA: Up to 4 of Uranus' moons could have water
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement