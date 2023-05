China's Long March-2F rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12, takes off from the launch site at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, Inner Mongolia, near Jiuquan, China, on June 17. 2021. China will launch a cargo ship to its space station on Wednesday. File Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

May 10 (UPI) -- China is scheduled to launch the cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-6 to support its orbiting space station on Wednesday evening. The cargo spaceship, which is one of the heaviest ever launched by China, will deliver essential supplies and spacesuits to its taikonauts working in the Tiangong space laboratory. It will carry maintenance components, application facilities and propellant for the space station. Advertisement

The Chinese space capsule can deliver about 7.4 metric tons of supplies, including 154 pounds of fruits to the space station.

The rocket will lift off from China's Hainan Province, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The T-shaped Tiangong space station was assembled last year and has been visited by four groups of Chinese astronauts. The Chinese space station has about 25% of the mass of the International Space Station.

Last November, China launched its six-month mission, carrying three astronauts to the country's newly completed space station. That mission marked the start of full operations aboard Tiangong, with the trio lined up to conduct more than 100 experiments using 24 specially designed science cabinets installed in the new Wentian and Mengtian modules.