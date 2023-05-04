ESA releases image of Earth showing detailed weather patterns

1/2

The European Space Agency has released this detailed image of Earth from its Meteostat Third-Generation Imager-1 satellite showing detailed weather patterns in the atmosphere. Photo Courtesy of European Space Agency

May 4 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency and Eumetsat on Thursday released a detailed image of the Earth and its weather patterns from the Meteostat Third Generation Imager-1 satellite. The image, which was taken on March 18, shows cloud formations over large parts of Europe with details that were previously too small to capture in similar composite images. Advertisement

"This image is a great example of what European cooperation in space can achieve. The level of detail MTG-I1's image reveals, unachievable over Europe and Africa from a geostationary orbit until now, will give us a greater understanding of our planet and the weather systems that shape it," said ESA Director of Earth Observation Programs Simonetta Cheli.

The image was taken by the MGT-I1's Flexible Combined Imager, which is capable of scanning one side of the Earth in ten minutes. The ESA hopes the FCI's capabilities will help create more accurate weather forecasts.

"This image represents not just what can be achieved through European expertise but our determination to ensure the benefits of new technology are felt by communities in Europe and beyond," Cheli added.

The satellite, which is built by the OHB consortium in partnership with Thales Alenia Space, was launched in December aboard an Ariane 5 rocket from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.

The speed with which the FCI is able to scan the Earth means composite images can be strung together to show the motion of clouds and weather patterns. The ESA released an example showing 24 hours of weather patterns over Europe.

"It might sound odd to be so excited about a cloudy day in most of Europe. But the level of detail seen for the clouds in this image is extraordinarily important to weather forecasters," said Eumetsat Director General, Phil Evans.

