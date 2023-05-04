Trending
ESA releases image of Earth showing detailed weather patterns

By Patrick Hilsman
The European Space Agency has released this detailed image of Earth from its Meteostat Third-Generation Imager-1 satellite showing detailed weather patterns in the atmosphere. Photo Courtesy of European Space Agency
May 4 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency and Eumetsat on Thursday released a detailed image of the Earth and its weather patterns from the Meteostat Third Generation Imager-1 satellite.

The image, which was taken on March 18, shows cloud formations over large parts of Europe with details that were previously too small to capture in similar composite images.

"This image is a great example of what European cooperation in space can achieve. The level of detail MTG-I1's image reveals, unachievable over Europe and Africa from a geostationary orbit until now, will give us a greater understanding of our planet and the weather systems that shape it," said ESA Director of Earth Observation Programs Simonetta Cheli.

The image was taken by the MGT-I1's Flexible Combined Imager, which is capable of scanning one side of the Earth in ten minutes. The ESA hopes the FCI's capabilities will help create more accurate weather forecasts.

"This image represents not just what can be achieved through European expertise but our determination to ensure the benefits of new technology are felt by communities in Europe and beyond," Cheli added.

The satellite, which is built by the OHB consortium in partnership with Thales Alenia Space, was launched in December aboard an Ariane 5 rocket from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.

The speed with which the FCI is able to scan the Earth means composite images can be strung together to show the motion of clouds and weather patterns. The ESA released an example showing 24 hours of weather patterns over Europe.

"It might sound odd to be so excited about a cloudy day in most of Europe. But the level of detail seen for the clouds in this image is extraordinarily important to weather forecasters," said Eumetsat Director General, Phil Evans.

Latest Headlines

Cosmonauts transfer airlock between ISS modules
Science News // 1 hour ago
Cosmonauts transfer airlock between ISS modules
May 4 (UPI) -- Russian Cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin completed a spacewalk to transfer an equipment airlock from one module of the International Space Station to another.
SpaceX lifts another 56 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit
Science News // 2 hours ago
SpaceX lifts another 56 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit
May 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX carried another 56 Starlink Internet satellites into space from the Cape Canaveral Space Station on Thursday morning, its 27th orbital mission on its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket this year.
Joint venture announced to build 'underwater space station of the ocean'
Science News // 10 hours ago
Joint venture announced to build 'underwater space station of the ocean'
May 4 (UPI) -- NOAA and Proteus Ocean Group have signed a formal agreement to build the first "underwater space station of the ocean" off the Caribbean island of Curaçao to study marine life and climate change.
SpaceX plans to light up night skies with early Thursday Falcon 9 launch
Science News // 17 hours ago
SpaceX plans to light up night skies with early Thursday Falcon 9 launch
May 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX will launch its Falcon 9, carrying 56 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, early Thursday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Czech Republic latest nation to sign on to NASA's moon-focused Artemis Accords
Science News // 18 hours ago
Czech Republic latest nation to sign on to NASA's moon-focused Artemis Accords
May 3 (UPI) -- The Czech Republic Wednesday became the 24th country to sign NASA's Artemis Accords, a set of principles for countries participating in the American space program to return astronauts to the moon.
World Meteorological Organization warns of potential El Nino event in 2023
Science News // 21 hours ago
World Meteorological Organization warns of potential El Nino event in 2023
May 3 (UPI) -- The World Meteorological Organization says an El Niño weather phenomenon is likely to develop in 2023, which could result in higher temperatures.
Study casts light on dying star seen devouring planet big as Jupiter
Science News // 22 hours ago
Study casts light on dying star seen devouring planet big as Jupiter
May 3 (UPI) -- Researchers have discovered a star at the end of its life cycle, which has absorbed a Jupiter-size planet, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal Nature.
Full flower moon to bloom in night sky during 1st weekend of May
Science News // 1 day ago
Full flower moon to bloom in night sky during 1st weekend of May
The end of the week will give way to the rise of a full moon that might not appear quite as bright as a typical full moon in one part of the world.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope team wins Wernher von Braun award
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope team wins Wernher von Braun award
May 2 (UPI) -- The NASA team behind the James Webb Space Telescope has been awarded the Wernher von Braun Memorial Award by the National Space Society.
Dogs with dementia sleep less deeply, study shows
Science News // 3 days ago
Dogs with dementia sleep less deeply, study shows
Like people, man's best friend can get dementia with aging. And these older dogs sleep less deeply when they develop the condition, just as people with Alzheimer's disease do, according to research.
