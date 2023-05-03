Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 3, 2023 / 3:08 PM

World Meteorological Organization warns of potential El Nino event in 2023

By Patrick Hilsman
1/2
The World Meteorological Organization says an El Niño weather phenomenon is likely to develop in 2023, which could result in higher temperatures. Photo by Hans/Pixabay
The World Meteorological Organization says an El Niño weather phenomenon is likely to develop in 2023, which could result in higher temperatures. Photo by Hans/Pixabay

May 3 (UPI) -- The World Meteorological Organization says an El Niño weather phenomenon is likely to develop in 2023, which could result in higher temperatures.

An El Niño event occurs when the surface of the Pacific Ocean warms up, affecting global weather patterns. The event typically happens every two to seven years.

Advertisement

While the phenomenon is linked to increased rainfall in parts of North America, Africa, South America, and Central Asia, it can also cause drought in Australia and parts of Southern Asia.

In contrast, a La Niña event occurs when the surface of the Pacific Ocean cools. Together the phenomena create the El Niño/Southern Oscillation cycle.

RELATED World Meteorological Organization warns of climate catastrophes, food insecurity

In March, the WMO declared an end to a three-year La Nina weather event.

"There is a 60% chance for a transition from ENSO-neutral to El Niño during May-July 2023, and this will increase to about 70% in June-August and 80% between July and September," the WMO said in a press release Wednesday.

The WMO says 2016 was the hottest year on record due to a combination of an El Niño event and global warming.

RELATED Experts say December was 'ridiculously active' month for tornadoes in U.S.

"We just had the eight warmest years on record, even though we had a cooling La Niña for the past three years and this acted as a temporary brake on global temperature increase," said WMO Secretary-General Pettaeri Taalas, "the development of an El Niño will most likely lead to a new spike in global heating and increase the chance of breaking temperature records."

Advertisement

The warming caused by an El Niño phenomenon usually occurs the year after it occurs, which means the effects of this year's potential El Niño phenomenon would most likely be observable in 2024.

"The world should prepare for the development of El Niño, which is often associated with increased heat, drought or rainfall in different parts of the world," said Taalas, "it might bring respite from the drought in the Horn of Africa and other La Nina-related impacts but could also trigger more extreme weather and climate events."

RELATED Colder counterpart to El Nino, La Nina influences U.S. winters in Pacific

In April, the WMO warned that climate change could drive food insecurity and mass migration in its State of the Global Climate 2022 report.

"While greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise and the climate continues to change, populations worldwide continue to be gravely impacted by extreme weather and climate events," the WHO said.

Latest Headlines

Study casts light on dying star seen devouring planet big as Jupiter
Science News // 3 hours ago
Study casts light on dying star seen devouring planet big as Jupiter
May 3 (UPI) -- Researchers have discovered a star at the end of its life cycle, which has absorbed a Jupiter-size planet, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal Nature.
Full flower moon to bloom in night sky during 1st weekend of May
Science News // 7 hours ago
Full flower moon to bloom in night sky during 1st weekend of May
The end of the week will give way to the rise of a full moon that might not appear quite as bright as a typical full moon in one part of the world.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope team wins Wernher von Braun award
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope team wins Wernher von Braun award
May 2 (UPI) -- The NASA team behind the James Webb Space Telescope has been awarded the Wernher von Braun Memorial Award by the National Space Society.
Dogs with dementia sleep less deeply, study shows
Science News // 2 days ago
Dogs with dementia sleep less deeply, study shows
Like people, man's best friend can get dementia with aging. And these older dogs sleep less deeply when they develop the condition, just as people with Alzheimer's disease do, according to research.
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launches following aborted mission, delays
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launches following aborted mission, delays
May 1 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched a Falcon Heavy rocket with a payload of satellites from the Kennedy Space Center on Sunday after having to abort the mission days earlier.
SpaceX launches 1 rocket from Florida as 1 other delayed
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches 1 rocket from Florida as 1 other delayed
April 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched two satellites for telecom company SES into medium space Friday evening from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
NASA, UAE astronauts use spacewalk to work on ISS power systems
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA, UAE astronauts use spacewalk to work on ISS power systems
April 28 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Steve Bowen and UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi embarked on a spacewalk from the International Space Station on Friday morning to do preliminary work for upgrading the solar arrays that power the station.
Russia to stay on International Space Station through 2028
Science News // 5 days ago
Russia to stay on International Space Station through 2028
April 28 (UPI) -- Russia has committed it will remain on the International Space Station until 2028, backing away from a plan to leave the low-Earth orbiting laboratory next year, according to NASA.
Heavy thunderstorms force SpaceX to delay launch of Falcon Heavy rocket
Science News // 5 days ago
Heavy thunderstorms force SpaceX to delay launch of Falcon Heavy rocket
April 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX postponed the launch of its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket on Thursday due from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, due to severe weather.
Study: Human-caused climate change worsened Horn of Africa drought
Science News // 6 days ago
Study: Human-caused climate change worsened Horn of Africa drought
April 27 (UPI) -- A multi-national collaborative effort by scientists has found that human-induced climate change worsened drought severity in the Horn of Africa. That drought has left 4.35 million people in need of humanitarian aid.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dogs with dementia sleep less deeply, study shows
Dogs with dementia sleep less deeply, study shows
Full flower moon to bloom in night sky during 1st weekend of May
Full flower moon to bloom in night sky during 1st weekend of May
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope team wins Wernher von Braun award
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope team wins Wernher von Braun award
Study casts light on dying star seen devouring planet big as Jupiter
Study casts light on dying star seen devouring planet big as Jupiter
NASA, UAE astronauts use spacewalk to work on ISS power systems
NASA, UAE astronauts use spacewalk to work on ISS power systems
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement