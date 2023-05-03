Study casts light on dying star seen devouring planet big as Jupiter

Researchers have discovered a star that recently absorbed a Jupiter-size planet, according to a study published in the journal "Nature" Wednesday. Artist's rendition courtesy of NASA/ Press Release

May 3 (UPI) -- Researchers have discovered a star at the end of its life cycle, which has absorbed a Jupiter-size planet, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal Nature. Kishalay De, an astronomer with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the study's lead author, first observed the event. De was using Caltech's Zwicky Transient Facility at the Palomar Observatory in California to look for novae, cosmic events that occur when a collapsed star, or white dwarf, pulls gas from nearby stars. It was then when he observed a flash from the event. Advertisement

De then pulled data collected by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer spacecraft, which produces infrared scans of the entire sky every six months.

Based on the data from NEOWISE, De was able to determine that the star had become brighter nearly a year before he initially observed the cosmic event.

De was also able to determine that the gasses in the area of the star were much cooler than the hot jets of gas that typically surround novae.

"As the star expanded, its outer atmosphere eventually surrounded the planet," NASA said in a press release, adding that "drag from the atmosphere slowed the planet down, shrinking its orbit and eventually sending it below the star's visible surface."

As the planet was pulled into the star, the energy from the collision caused the star to become even larger and temporarily became hundreds of times brighter. The infrared flash from the star is thought to have been caused by the presence of dust, which emits infrared light when it is heated up by starlight.

"Very few things in the universe brighten in infrared light and then brighten in optical light at different times," said De.

"The fact that the NEOWISE saw the star brighten a year before the optical eruption was critical to figuring out what this event was," he continued.

De's team believes the dust is a result of the planet pulling gasses from the star during the collision, when the gasses cool.

When our own sun reaches the end of its lifecycle in approximately 5 billion years, it is believed that it will absorb planets in the solar system in a similar fashion.

"If I were an observer looking at the solar system 5 billion years from now, I might see the sun brighten a little, but nothing as dramatic as this, even though it will be the exact same physics at work," said De.

